ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Public Library reveals its most borrowed book ever to celebrate 125 years

By Halisia Hubbard
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3regmd_0jBEbrXh00

The Brooklyn Public Library has just announced that Where the Wild Things Are is its most borrowed book. Since Oct. 27, the institution has been sharing its 125 most checked-out books throughout its history to celebrate 125 years of service to the Brooklyn community in New York City.

The library has 163 copies of Maurice Sendak's 1963 Caldecott Medal-winning book. The Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) considered multiple factors when coming up with its list, such as years since publication, bestseller lists and checkout and circulation data, it said in a news release.

The next most popular book is The Snowy Day , by Ezra Jack Keats, which in 2020 was revealed to be the New York Public Library's most borrowed book on its own 125th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PG4ti_0jBEbrXh00

Children's books make up the majority of the list, as picture books are quick to read and return, and many parents visit libraries with their children — and find nostalgia when they get there. Referring to The Snowy Day in 2020, Andrew Medlar, then the director of the New York Public Library's BookOps selection team, said, "They remember when they first heard it, and they want to share that experience with their kids."

BPL took to Twitter to thank all the authors on its book list — which also included Dr. Seuss, Emily Brontë, Harper Lee, Louisa May Alcott and Eric Carle — for their contributions to the literary world.

In 1896, the Brooklyn Common Council decided to establish a library to nourish "the minds of the people and lay the foundation of a better civilization for the future."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWuK2_0jBEbrXh00

Nearly two dozen branches sprang up soon after, thanks in large part to funding from Andrew Carnegie. Today, 61 branches span the borough.

BPL also stated that it has outreach sites in schools, homeless shelters, senior centers and jails. It marked its billionth checkout in 2021.

"Here's to 125 years of Brooklyn stories. We're looking forward to the next chapter. Join us as we celebrate our past and look with great excitement toward the next 125 years," BPL stated on its website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

125-year-old library unveils its most borrowed book ever

Out of millions of books and dozens of genres, there is one story that sticks out for Brooklynites and beyond. The Brooklyn Public Library, one of the nation's largest library systems, has announced the most borrowed books in its quasquicentennial history.In the 125 years the library system has served New Yorkers and others who frequent its locations, the system has acquired more than 2.86 million physical items and 250,000 digital materials. To celebrate its birthday, the system has spent the past few weeks unveiling the 125 most borrowed books out of that collection. And it turns out that Brooklyn's most beloved...
BROOKLYN, NY
nrf.com

10 must-see New York City stores

NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Great N.Y. Noodletown, a Chinatown favorite for 50 years

NEW YORK - Great N.Y. Noodletown is a New York City gem hiding in plain sight. It sits on the corner of the Bowery and Bayard Street. For more than half a century, the restaurant has been a staple in Chinatown always doing brisk business. Delicious food for a low price is why it has stood the test of time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
drew.edu

Drew Theological Students and Faculty Tour Hasidic Jewish Williamsburg

The Brooklyn theoTREC walking tour was hosted by Wallerstein Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies Eli Rosenblatt. November 2022 – Drew Theological School’s Wallerstein Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies Eli Rosenblatt hosted a theoTREC walking tour of the Hasidic Jewish community within Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Rosenblatt was accompanied by students...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

Upper East Side Barnes & Noble To Return After Two Years

It was upsetting news when the UES Barnes & Noble announced their closure, alongside many other businesses, back in 2020. A company statement declared the space was “too large, and too expensive,” however, a spokesperson promised the store’s return at a new site in the future. Two years later, such a promise has been kept as a new Barnes & Noble location will grace the UES in the Agora Building on 1556 3rd Ave. by spring of 2023, according to Patch. “It is very good news to bring our bookstore back to the Upper East Side,” said Barnes & Noble CEO, James Daunt, in a statement. “It was very sad to close in the depths of the pandemic and especially pleasing now to reopen with one that is so dramatically more attractive….Bookstores are bursting with energy, with events back in full swing and now a wave of new bookstore openings is underway.” The new location will take over a former Duane Reade, spanning 8,000 square feet—small in comparison to the neighborhood’s former 55,000 square foot store.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Field trips return for NYC public school students

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of students from a Brooklyn school headed to the American Museum of Natural History for a Tuesday field trip. They were joined by Schools Chancellor David Banks, who celebrated the return of field trips. It was hailed as part of a return to normalcy after the pandemic. “New York City is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD

A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
BROOKLYN, NY
restaurantclicks.com

America’s Best Brazilian Steakhouses to Visit

Brazilian steakhouses, also known as churrascarias, offer a unique dining experience for barbecue fans. There are plenty of Brazilian steakhouses in America, including some popular chains. They typically serve the customers rodizio style, which means that the various types of meat are prepared on large skewers. The waiters then come...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year

Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
BROOKLYN, NY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
147K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy