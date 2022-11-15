ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Two Hall Co K9s injured when big rig hits patrol vehicle

 3 days ago
Two Georgia K9s are recovering after they were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Jeremy Prickett and his K9s Bella and Timo suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened Friday morning on Browns Bridge Road around 10:25 a.m. Georgia State Patrol said a tractor-trailer hit the back of Prickett’s Ford F-150 HCSO truck.

Timo and Bella were in their kennels in the bed of the truck. Timo received some cuts and scrapes. Deputies took both of them to a local veterinarian’s office.

Prickett minor injuries but wasn’t transported for his minor injuries. The sheriff’s office says Prickett and Bella will return to work on Tuesday while Timo will need more time to recover.

GSP determined the semi-truck driver was following too closely. Charges are pending against him.

