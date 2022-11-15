"We know we're the better tennis players at the end of the day" - Nick Kyrgios exudes confidence despite losing ATP Finals doubles opener

Read full article on original website
"That's the best news possible" - Rafael Nadal pleased that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal said he welcomed the news that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in next year’s Australian Open. The Serb had been handed a three-year visa ban after he was eventually sent home from Melbourne in January over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. But a...
“The entire tennis world said she would be No. 1” - Mouratoglou on rise of Garcia after initial hype following Sharapova win
Caroline Garcia won the biggest trophy of her career recently at the WTA Finals and Patrick Mouratoglou discussed it. The French player upset Maria Sharapova back in 2014 at Roland Garros which got everyone buzzing about the new super talented player. Mouratoglou remembers that time well and referenced it in his talk explaining how the expectations were high:
VIDEO: Tsitsipas takes out his frustrations during Rublev defeat, hits tennis ball towards his parents
Stefanos Tsitsipas hit a tennis ball in the direction of his parents who were having a heated exchange in the stands during his clash against Rublev. It was a match where Tsitsipas had the first set in hand but then lost the next two quite easily losing the match. During a point in the match, his parents were in a heated exchange which prompted him to hit a tennis ball towards them.
Mouratoglou believes Djokovic has potential to add an 'unbelievable' haul of further Grand Slams before retirement: "He can score between three to ten more Grand Slams"
Patrick Mouratoglou believes Novak Djokovic can win up to 10 more grand slams in the next three to four years. Many believe Djokovic will win a couple of more grand slams but few believe he can actually make it to thirty. Mouratoglou is certainly one of them as he can see a scenario where Djokovic wins several more in the next three to four years.
“It’s a shame I feel like I’m a better player” - Tsitsipas aims dig at Rublev after ATP Finals loss
Stefanos Tsitsipas got beaten by Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals which left him devastated as he made some curious comments after the math. Tsitsipas was favoured in the match because he had some success against Rublev over the years and it looked good early on. The Greek player took the first set 6-3 but then got outplayed by Rublev leaving him devastated about falling up short.
"Even if he had taken the number 1 from me, I would have been happy" - Alcaraz on edging Nadal to Year End World No.1 spot
Carlos Alcaraz was happy to finish ahead of Nadal and claim his first year-end no. 1 rank but he would have been content with giving it to Nadal as well. While Alcaraz grew up idolizing Federer and calling him his favourite player he has tremendous respect for Nadal as a player and as an icon of Spanish tennis. Alcaraz defeated him earlier this year in Madrid which was a huge moment for him but he was able to edge him out in the battle for the No. 1 spot as well despite winning one less grand slam this year.
Courier believes Alcaraz becoming World Number One wasn't an 'unexpected outcome': "Is one of those players who is groomed to be World No. 1"
Jim Courier didn't find Carlos Alcaraz becoming number one in the world unexpected as he was 'groomed to be number one'. Jim Courier got the watch Alcaraz play a few times this year and the American was certainly among many of those impressed by what he has been able to do this year. Alcaraz made his way all the way to number one even finishing the year as the top player in the world despite missing out on the chance to play at the ATP Finals.
Toni Nadal tips Casper Ruud to become World No.1: "He makes things very easy, very simple"
Toni Nadal thinks Casper Ruud will become world number one eventually and that's not some far-fetched prediction. Heading into the US Open this year, Ruud was one of the players that could emerge as the top player in the world post-US Open and came really close. He made his way to the final and lost to Alcaraz becoming world number two at the time and had he won it, he would have been number one.
Frances Tiafoe details objectives for 2023 season - "The goal is to win a slam. I also really want to win a title, I haven't since I was 20"
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe experienced a breakthrough season in 2022, culminating with an astounding run to the semifinals of the US Open. Tiafoe, nicknamed Big Foe, defeated Rafael Nadal en route to the the semifinals, becoming the first Black American man to do so since Arthur Ashe half a century ago. In that round, he fell to the eventual champion, Carlos Alcaraz, in a five-set match that went on well past midnight. At the Laver Cup in London shortly thereafter, Tiafoe would help Team World clench victory for the very first time.
Djokovic jokes on using GOAT milk as 'magic potion' so he can play like the GOAT: "Sometimes I do. I produce milk"
Novak Djokovic is aware of the recent chatter surrounding his mystery drink and he jokingly referred to it as GOAT milk. In a clever play with words, Djokovic talked about his mysterious drink that has caused a lot of chatter recently. It made an appearance at Wimbledon and then again in Paris with the way it gets to him causing plenty of drama.
Djokovic breaks own earnings record as he passes $160 million
Novak Djokovic broke his own earnings record once more by passing 160 million in total prize money. Djokovic broke the record twice already as he became the first player to ever earn 140 million in total prize money which was a record at the time. He broke it for the second time when he made it past 150 million and then now for a 3rd time when his total became over 160 million.
Djokovic pleased to survive strong Rublev test to seal semi-final spot in Turin: "I managed to find the right attitude and the right game"
Novak Djokovic was glad to overcome Rublev much easier than anybody including him anticipated beating him in two sets. Djokovic waited patiently for his chance in the opening set to take it 6-4 and then smashed a very erratic Rublev 6-1 in the second set. It was much easier than he thought it would be and speaking after the match he said:
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis fail to qualify for the ATP Finals semi-final
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis fell short of qualifying for the semi-finals as they lost the crucial clash to Mektic and Pavic 6-7(4) 6-7(3). Kokkinakis and Kyrgios needed to win the match in order to qualify and the win would actually send Mektic and Pavic home. That is why the Croatian duo, who were playing a superb event so far, came out really focused and determined to get the win.
Courier believes Tsitsipas and family need therapy after spat at ATP Finals: "They're hurting him and they're hurting his chances"
Jim Courier thinks the family of Stefanos Tsitsipas are hurting his chances at success and he wants to see the player step away from them for a while. The bond between the Tsitsipas family is very strong and his parents have always been present in his tennis career. Both of his parents come from tennis as well which makes their passion for success even higher. However, Courier thinks it's not working the way they want it to work:
Kyrgios excited for Djokovic rematch during World Tennis League
Nick Kyrgios is excited about the prospect of facing Novak Djokovic at the World Tennis League in December. The duo have been in talks about a rematch since their Wimbledon final earlier this year and it seems like it's going to happen this year already. They were never any serious talks as far as the public is concerned but they flirted with the idea on social media multiple times since Wimbledon.
"Not enough confidence after six tough months but that's how it is" - Nadal honest after ending ATP Finals campaign with Ruud win
Rafael Nadal ended his ATP Finals campaign with a good win over Ruud and after the match he admitted that confidence was a problem. Nadal played a superb match where he hit 16 aces adding 37 winners to take out Ruud in two sets 7-5 7-5. It was the best he looked all year long and speaking after the match, Nadal admitted that he didn't have much confidence after some tough months:
Taylor Fritz emphasizes the benefits of the quick indoor hardcourts at the ATP Finals - "That's not normal that Rafa is acing me three times a game"
American tennis star Taylor Fritz advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals on Thursday, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-2. When asked if the serve is perhaps more important on Turin's quick surface, Fritz stated that it helps people who don't usually get free points on serve. He emphasized his point by recalling a practice session he had with Rafael Nadal ahead of the season-ending tournament.
