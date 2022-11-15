"We know we're the better tennis players at the end of the day" - Nick Kyrgios exudes confidence despite losing ATP Finals doubles opener

Carlos Alcaraz was happy to finish ahead of Nadal and claim his first year-end no. 1 rank but he would have been content with giving it to Nadal as well. While Alcaraz grew up idolizing Federer and calling him his favourite player he has tremendous respect for Nadal as a player and as an icon of Spanish tennis. Alcaraz defeated him earlier this year in Madrid which was a huge moment for him but he was able to edge him out in the battle for the No. 1 spot as well despite winning one less grand slam this year.

2 DAYS AGO