BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle has announced that he will retire Jan. 31 for health reasons. VandeWalle, 89, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1978 and served as chief justice from 1993 until 2019, when he did not seek reappointment as chief. He had been the longest-serving chief justice in state history and remains on the court. VandeWalle announced his decision to Gov. Doug Burgum in a letter Thursday afternoon, Burgum said Friday in a news release. He was reelected to his fourth 10-year term on the state’s high court in 2014. His term will expire in 2024. Under state law, the Judicial Nominating Committee must forward a list of nominees to the governor to fill the vacancy.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO