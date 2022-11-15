Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
"That's the best news possible" - Rafael Nadal pleased that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal said he welcomed the news that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in next year’s Australian Open. The Serb had been handed a three-year visa ban after he was eventually sent home from Melbourne in January over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. But a...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic breaks own earnings record as he passes $160 million
Novak Djokovic broke his own earnings record once more by passing 160 million in total prize money. Djokovic broke the record twice already as he became the first player to ever earn 140 million in total prize money which was a record at the time. He broke it for the second time when he made it past 150 million and then now for a 3rd time when his total became over 160 million.
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe hails Djokovic after reaching ATP Finals final: "He is the best tennis player on the planet"
Patrick McEnroe has proclaimed Djokovic the best player on the planet after he booked the ATP Finals final once more. Djokovic went undefeated in the round-robin stage surviving a brutal clash with Daniil Medvedev. It was a 3-set match that he didn't need to win but he wanted to, pushing himself to the max in that one. Despite not feeling his best one day later, Djokovic beat Fritz as well to secure the final and Patrick McEnroe was impressed.
tennisuptodate.com
Everything you need to know about 2023 Australian Open: Dates, warm-up tournaments, prize money and Entry Lists
The Australian Open is set to take place as the next Grand Slam tournament to begin 2023 and TennisUpToDate has you covered with all the updated information in terms of dates, prize money, warm-up tournaments and Entry Lists. Defending champions are Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty with the latter now...
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
tennisuptodate.com
Courier believes Alcaraz becoming World Number One wasn't an 'unexpected outcome': "Is one of those players who is groomed to be World No. 1"
Jim Courier didn't find Carlos Alcaraz becoming number one in the world unexpected as he was 'groomed to be number one'. Jim Courier got the watch Alcaraz play a few times this year and the American was certainly among many of those impressed by what he has been able to do this year. Alcaraz made his way all the way to number one even finishing the year as the top player in the world despite missing out on the chance to play at the ATP Finals.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz emphasizes the benefits of the quick indoor hardcourts at the ATP Finals - "That's not normal that Rafa is acing me three times a game"
American tennis star Taylor Fritz advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals on Thursday, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-2. When asked if the serve is perhaps more important on Turin's quick surface, Fritz stated that it helps people who don't usually get free points on serve. He emphasized his point by recalling a practice session he had with Rafael Nadal ahead of the season-ending tournament.
tennisuptodate.com
Australia remains top-ranked nation despite loss in Billie Jean King Cup Final, champions Switzerland climbs to second place
Alicia Molik’s team might have finished runners-up in Glasgow at this year’s Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals, but they still did enough to remain the top-ranked nation according to the latest competition rankings that have been released. World champions Switzerland moved up to No. 2, which...
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis fail to qualify for the ATP Finals semi-final
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis fell short of qualifying for the semi-finals as they lost the crucial clash to Mektic and Pavic 6-7(4) 6-7(3). Kokkinakis and Kyrgios needed to win the match in order to qualify and the win would actually send Mektic and Pavic home. That is why the Croatian duo, who were playing a superb event so far, came out really focused and determined to get the win.
tennisuptodate.com
Casper Ruud destroys Andrey Rublev for the ATP Finals final
Casper Ruud played a really strong match to take advantage of a very erratic Rublev who never found comfort in this match as the Norwegian sailed 6-2 6-4. It was a good start from Rublev who looked pretty solid in the first few games even pushing Ruud to a deuce. He then had a 40-15 lead at 2-2 but completely fell apart out of nowhere to give Ruud the 3-2 lead. He made it 4-2 and it only got worse for Rublev who kept falling apart losing his serve once more 2-5.
tennisuptodate.com
Recently retired ATP stars including Tsonga and Simon honoured at ATP Finals
The ATP stagged a special stage to honour all the players who retired from tennis this year including Tsonga and Simon. An initiative by ATP Chief Andrea Gaudenzi gathered all the notable players who retired from tennis this year. Among those attending were Gilles Simon and Jo Wilfried Tsonga who said goodbye to tennis. Simon said:
tennisuptodate.com
ATP Tour to allocate over $200 million in prize money during 2023 season, setting an all-time record
The ATP announced the largest single-year increase in player compensation in its history ahead of the 2023 season. A $37.5 million increase takes total compensation at ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events to $217.9 million for the 2023 season, a new record. Players are set to receive an increase...
Comments / 0