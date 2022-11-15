ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Djokovic breaks own earnings record as he passes $160 million

Novak Djokovic broke his own earnings record once more by passing 160 million in total prize money. Djokovic broke the record twice already as he became the first player to ever earn 140 million in total prize money which was a record at the time. He broke it for the second time when he made it past 150 million and then now for a 3rd time when his total became over 160 million.
McEnroe hails Djokovic after reaching ATP Finals final: "He is the best tennis player on the planet"

Patrick McEnroe has proclaimed Djokovic the best player on the planet after he booked the ATP Finals final once more. Djokovic went undefeated in the round-robin stage surviving a brutal clash with Daniil Medvedev. It was a 3-set match that he didn't need to win but he wanted to, pushing himself to the max in that one. Despite not feeling his best one day later, Djokovic beat Fritz as well to secure the final and Patrick McEnroe was impressed.
Courier believes Alcaraz becoming World Number One wasn't an 'unexpected outcome': "Is one of those players who is groomed to be World No. 1"

Jim Courier didn't find Carlos Alcaraz becoming number one in the world unexpected as he was 'groomed to be number one'. Jim Courier got the watch Alcaraz play a few times this year and the American was certainly among many of those impressed by what he has been able to do this year. Alcaraz made his way all the way to number one even finishing the year as the top player in the world despite missing out on the chance to play at the ATP Finals.
Taylor Fritz emphasizes the benefits of the quick indoor hardcourts at the ATP Finals - "That's not normal that Rafa is acing me three times a game"

American tennis star Taylor Fritz advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals on Thursday, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-2. When asked if the serve is perhaps more important on Turin's quick surface, Fritz stated that it helps people who don't usually get free points on serve. He emphasized his point by recalling a practice session he had with Rafael Nadal ahead of the season-ending tournament.
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis fail to qualify for the ATP Finals semi-final

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis fell short of qualifying for the semi-finals as they lost the crucial clash to Mektic and Pavic 6-7(4) 6-7(3). Kokkinakis and Kyrgios needed to win the match in order to qualify and the win would actually send Mektic and Pavic home. That is why the Croatian duo, who were playing a superb event so far, came out really focused and determined to get the win.
Casper Ruud destroys Andrey Rublev for the ATP Finals final

Casper Ruud played a really strong match to take advantage of a very erratic Rublev who never found comfort in this match as the Norwegian sailed 6-2 6-4. It was a good start from Rublev who looked pretty solid in the first few games even pushing Ruud to a deuce. He then had a 40-15 lead at 2-2 but completely fell apart out of nowhere to give Ruud the 3-2 lead. He made it 4-2 and it only got worse for Rublev who kept falling apart losing his serve once more 2-5.
Recently retired ATP stars including Tsonga and Simon honoured at ATP Finals

The ATP stagged a special stage to honour all the players who retired from tennis this year including Tsonga and Simon. An initiative by ATP Chief Andrea Gaudenzi gathered all the notable players who retired from tennis this year. Among those attending were Gilles Simon and Jo Wilfried Tsonga who said goodbye to tennis. Simon said:

