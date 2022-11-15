Luxury homebuilder Lee Wetherington Homes is proud to announce it has been selected as one of four preferred home builders for the new Wild Blue at Waterside community, located east of Lorraine Road and south of University Parkway in Lakewood Ranch. Created by Stock Development, Wild Blue will offer a one-of-a-kind living experience with amenities tailored for today’s homebuyers, all conveniently set near Waterside Place — one of Lakewood Ranch’s award-winning town centers. Lee Wetherington Homes will begin building its models, known as inspiration homes, in the first quarter of 2023. The newest neighborhood in Waterside encapsulates a modern Florida feel intertwined with natural landscapes. Four thoughtfully designed architectural varieties – Transitional, Coastal, British West Indies and Modern Farmhouse – can be found throughout this 507-home development. The homesites nestle against pristine lakefront and preserve views, with each custom home package over $1.5 million. Lee Wetherington Homes will offer five incomparable design styles across Wild Blue.Wild Blue plans to allot 36 homesites during the first phase of development, with 79 sites available in the second phase and 14 throughout the third. The longtime local homebuilder’s newest floor plans incorporate exquisite features its customers have come to expect, including spacious great rooms designed for casual living and entertaining, dramatic ceiling heights, beautiful kitchens with immense islands, pool baths, sweeping primary suites, private guest retreats, broad closets, and three-car garages.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO