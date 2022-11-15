Read full article on original website
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.
usf.edu
Sarasota County adds Hurricane Ian makeup days to the academic calendar
Sarasota County students will attend classes for an additional two days to make up for days lost to Hurricane Ian. The extra school days are Jan. 9 and March 20, which were previously scheduled as professional days for teachers and staff. The dates fall on the Mondays after the winter...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch clinic gives fat-burning demonstration during open house
During its open house Nov. 15, LifeStream Family Medicine of Lakewood Ranch treated its guests to something more than a tour of the facility. The event allowed guests to experience a free demonstration of the recently installed Emsculpt Neo. “I think it's going to be only a positive thing because...
Longboat Observer
Nancy Krohngold dishes out secret behind her mouth-watering BBQ
Though restaurateur/chef Nancy Krohngold has served in many professions throughout her career, including insurance, graphic design, sales and industrial maintenance, cooking was always her passion. Now Krohngold lives her dream daily as the chief behind Nancy’s Bar-B-Q in Lakewood Ranch, where her signature barbecue continues to win the hearts of...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota-area principal, assistant principal honored with awards
The principal of Pine View School and the assistant principal of Brookside Middle School were honored this week as Sarasota County Schools’ top school administrators and are now eligible to compete for statewide honors. Stephen Covert and Jessica Fuesy were both surprised on their respective campuses by school officials...
sarasotamagazine.com
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
floridaweekly.com
There are reasons why Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is second largest in the nation
Here’s a fact you might not know: The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Punta Gorda Lodge 2606 is the second largest in the United States. Its membership of 5,196 is topped only by the 5,250-strong roster of BPOE Greater Wildwood (New Jersey) Lodge 1896. This broaches the question: How...
srqmagazine.com
Lee Wetherington Homes Selected Among Preferred Builders for Wild Blue at Waterside
Luxury homebuilder Lee Wetherington Homes is proud to announce it has been selected as one of four preferred home builders for the new Wild Blue at Waterside community, located east of Lorraine Road and south of University Parkway in Lakewood Ranch. Created by Stock Development, Wild Blue will offer a one-of-a-kind living experience with amenities tailored for today’s homebuyers, all conveniently set near Waterside Place — one of Lakewood Ranch’s award-winning town centers. Lee Wetherington Homes will begin building its models, known as inspiration homes, in the first quarter of 2023. The newest neighborhood in Waterside encapsulates a modern Florida feel intertwined with natural landscapes. Four thoughtfully designed architectural varieties – Transitional, Coastal, British West Indies and Modern Farmhouse – can be found throughout this 507-home development. The homesites nestle against pristine lakefront and preserve views, with each custom home package over $1.5 million. Lee Wetherington Homes will offer five incomparable design styles across Wild Blue.Wild Blue plans to allot 36 homesites during the first phase of development, with 79 sites available in the second phase and 14 throughout the third. The longtime local homebuilder’s newest floor plans incorporate exquisite features its customers have come to expect, including spacious great rooms designed for casual living and entertaining, dramatic ceiling heights, beautiful kitchens with immense islands, pool baths, sweeping primary suites, private guest retreats, broad closets, and three-car garages.
Longboat Observer
Mustangs on parade in Lakewood Ranch car show
When the 30th annual Ponies Under the Palms Mustang and Ford Show begins Nov. 20 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, the beauty of the cars will be just a part of the show. The major entertainment will be the stories told by the owners and the spectators about what makes each vehicle special.
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: November 17
Gordon Silver captured this monarch butterfly’s colors in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
Longboat Observer
Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton
After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Red tide causing high risk of respiratory irritation in Manatee, Sarasota counties
A number of beaches from Manatee to Sarasota Counties are under a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation due to harmful red tide algal blooms, according to recent data from the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS).
floridaescape.com
Discover a Picture-Perfect Destination at Art Ovation Hotel Sarasota
Enter your King Suite, King Room, or Double Queen Room to color your vacation your way. In-room amenities that await your pleasure include an in-room tablet, Wi-Fi, a 50-inch flat-screen TV with Netflix and Hulu for an even more relaxed stay, and a Nespresso coffeemaker with a selection of coffees to start your morning off brilliantly. Luxurious bedding and refined furniture make the sublime rooms at Art Ovation Hotel at Sarasota as comfortable as they are beautiful. Hand-picked art adorns the walls of every room in the hotel to inspire your own creativity. Explore your creative side with imaginative workspaces that feature a musical instrument, sketch pad, drawing pencils, and in-room reading selections.
Longboat Observer
Lido Key penthouse tops sales at $3.4 million
A condominium in L’Elegance on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Seth and Deborah Hancock, of Parish, Kentucky, sold their Unit PH-A-01 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Marsha Alperin, trustee, of Boston, for $3.4 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,070 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,455,000 in 2011.
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.
City commissioners swore in Kyle Battie as the new Sarasota mayor.By wtsp.com. Two newly elected at-large commissioners were sworn in during Monday's statutory Sarasota City Commission meeting, while a new mayor and vice mayor were elected.
Englewood Beach Waterfest will go on despite red tide levels
Beach goers explain why Waterfest should happen and the president of Waterfest announces that there will be free admission.
Roofing company makes good on promise to fix Port Charlotte veteran's roof
One week ago, Fox 4 introduced you to a retired Lt. Col. struggling to find any help to fix his roof tarp after Nicole.
businessobserverfl.com
Minneapolis developer plans major renovation of St. Pete Beach hotel
A well-known St. Pete Beach hotel will undergo a $7 million renovation as its new owners look to transform it into a 4-star luxury property. The Hotel Zamora is a 72-room boutique property on Gulf Boulevard that sits on the intercoastal waterway. It already includes private dock access, an upscale full-service restaurant named Castile and a rooftop deck with views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
