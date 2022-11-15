ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

Longboat Observer

Nancy Krohngold dishes out secret behind her mouth-watering BBQ

Though restaurateur/chef Nancy Krohngold has served in many professions throughout her career, including insurance, graphic design, sales and industrial maintenance, cooking was always her passion. Now Krohngold lives her dream daily as the chief behind Nancy’s Bar-B-Q in Lakewood Ranch, where her signature barbecue continues to win the hearts of...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota-area principal, assistant principal honored with awards

The principal of Pine View School and the assistant principal of Brookside Middle School were honored this week as Sarasota County Schools’ top school administrators and are now eligible to compete for statewide honors. Stephen Covert and Jessica Fuesy were both surprised on their respective campuses by school officials...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Lee Wetherington Homes Selected Among Preferred Builders for Wild Blue at Waterside

Luxury homebuilder Lee Wetherington Homes is proud to announce it has been selected as one of four preferred home builders for the new Wild Blue at Waterside community, located east of Lorraine Road and south of University Parkway in Lakewood Ranch. Created by Stock Development, Wild Blue will offer a one-of-a-kind living experience with amenities tailored for today’s homebuyers, all conveniently set near Waterside Place — one of Lakewood Ranch’s award-winning town centers. Lee Wetherington Homes will begin building its models, known as inspiration homes, in the first quarter of 2023. The newest neighborhood in Waterside encapsulates a modern Florida feel intertwined with natural landscapes. Four thoughtfully designed architectural varieties – Transitional, Coastal, British West Indies and Modern Farmhouse – can be found throughout this 507-home development. The homesites nestle against pristine lakefront and preserve views, with each custom home package over $1.5 million. Lee Wetherington Homes will offer five incomparable design styles across Wild Blue.Wild Blue plans to allot 36 homesites during the first phase of development, with 79 sites available in the second phase and 14 throughout the third. The longtime local homebuilder’s newest floor plans incorporate exquisite features its customers have come to expect, including spacious great rooms designed for casual living and entertaining, dramatic ceiling heights, beautiful kitchens with immense islands, pool baths, sweeping primary suites, private guest retreats, broad closets, and three-car garages.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Mustangs on parade in Lakewood Ranch car show

When the 30th annual Ponies Under the Palms Mustang and Ford Show begins Nov. 20 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, the beauty of the cars will be just a part of the show. The major entertainment will be the stories told by the owners and the spectators about what makes each vehicle special.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: November 17

Gordon Silver captured this monarch butterfly’s colors in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton

After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
BRADENTON, FL
floridaescape.com

Discover a Picture-Perfect Destination at Art Ovation Hotel Sarasota

Enter your King Suite, King Room, or Double Queen Room to color your vacation your way. In-room amenities that await your pleasure include an in-room tablet, Wi-Fi, a 50-inch flat-screen TV with Netflix and Hulu for an even more relaxed stay, and a Nespresso coffeemaker with a selection of coffees to start your morning off brilliantly. Luxurious bedding and refined furniture make the sublime rooms at Art Ovation Hotel at Sarasota as comfortable as they are beautiful. Hand-picked art adorns the walls of every room in the hotel to inspire your own creativity. Explore your creative side with imaginative workspaces that feature a musical instrument, sketch pad, drawing pencils, and in-room reading selections.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Lido Key penthouse tops sales at $3.4 million

A condominium in L’Elegance on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Seth and Deborah Hancock, of Parish, Kentucky, sold their Unit PH-A-01 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Marsha Alperin, trustee, of Boston, for $3.4 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,070 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,455,000 in 2011.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Minneapolis developer plans major renovation of St. Pete Beach hotel

A well-known St. Pete Beach hotel will undergo a $7 million renovation as its new owners look to transform it into a 4-star luxury property. The Hotel Zamora is a 72-room boutique property on Gulf Boulevard that sits on the intercoastal waterway. It already includes private dock access, an upscale full-service restaurant named Castile and a rooftop deck with views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL

