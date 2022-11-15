Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
WCVB
Trash truck rollover snarls commute on Interstate-93 in Woburn, Massachusetts
WOBURN, Mass. — A trash truck rollover is slowing the morning commute on Interstate 93 in Woburn, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 5 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway just after exit 28. One lane of traffic is getting around the crash. WCVB will have more information...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to pay them a visit soon.
WCVB
Become a pirate for the day in Salem then head to Newbury Street for a taste of Coastal Italy
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ahoy matey-- dive into all things pirate! AtReal Pirates Salem, you’ll learn the story of Black Sam Bellamy, aka the Prince of Pirates. He was the richest and one of the youngest pirates of all time. Faccia a Faccia brings Italian coastal cuisine to Newbury...
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
iheart.com
Dilapidated Cambridge Triple-Decker Goes For $2.3 Million
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How much would you pay for the Cambridge house pictured above? The number in mind probably pales in comparison to what it sold for: $2.3 million. The Cambridge triple-decker at 127 Western Avenue has smashed windows, graffitied walls, and its rotted shingles have half...
whdh.com
Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
Somerville declares (partial) victory over rats as Brookline readies for battle
Both cities are now using the Anticimex SMART boxes, which sense, trap, kill, and track the rats. Somerville has made significant ground in its war on the city’s rats. The City of Somerville declared its “SMART box” rat-trapping program a success Tuesday, saying that they’ve been able to trap and track the rats and study their behavior.
Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike
NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
WCVB
2022 Boston Common 'Tree for Boston' Christmas tree cut down in Nova Scotia ceremony
CHRISTMAS ISLAND, NS — Boston's official 2022 Christmas tree, which will be lit next month on Boston Common, was cut down Wednesday during a ceremony in Nova Scotia. The 2022 Tree for Boston is a 45-foot white spruce from the aptly named community of Christmas Island, officials announced. It was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend, along with his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew.
WCVB
Family of BU professor who fell to his death on staircase sues MBTA, MassDOT
BOSTON — The family of a Boston University professor who was killed last year when he fell from a rusted-out state-owned staircase near the JFK/UMass MBTA station is suing the transit agency and MassDOT, claiming the transit agencies negligence led to his death. Jones, 40, a father of three,...
Where to find holiday lights shows, drive-thru displays around Boston
BOSTON - The air is getting colder and the snowflakes are already starting to fly in the Boston area. That means it's time for the holiday lights to go up, too!Mid-November is when lights displays and Christmas-themed drive-thrus start popping up. We've compiled a list below of the festive attractions planned for the Boston area, including the final holiday lights drive-thru at Gillette Stadium. Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance. Click on the links to learn more about each event.Drive Thru:Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in FoxboroNov. 18 – Dec. 31$23-$40 per car depending...
WCVB
5 for Good: MA volunteers support fight against pancreatic cancer
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Bruno Gallinelli and Richard Martin were both diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at 69 years old, and both died about two years later. Now, their daughters are working together to carry on the fight against the disease. Rebecca Serencha of Marlborough and Daniela Lang of Lexington help...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket
A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
nbcboston.com
Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
Boston Globe
At bars and restaurants, Thursday is the new Friday
The pandemic-altered rhythms of work and life mean the once-unremarkable day that predated the weekend is busier than ever. On an October Thursday in Brighton, a dozen chatty patrons sipped Japanese liquor at The Koji Club. Bartenders described the sake — brews with names like Forgotten Fortune or Dragon God — as “ricey and rusty,” and a couple complained about their bosses over a plate of curry empanadas.
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
WCVB
MBTA Green Line Extension Medford Branch opening date set for Dec. 12
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — After repeated delays, the opening of the MBTA's Green Line Extension's Medford Branch has an assigned date. During Thursday's MBTA Board of Directors meeting, outgoing MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told members the announcement was "one we have been eagerly awaiting to show you for years."
WCVB
Massachusetts' favorite Thanksgiving side dish is easier to master than you think
BOSTON — Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, it's a Thanksgiving staple, and a recent survey found that it is Massachusetts' favorite side dish during the holidays. Christopher Kimball, founder of Milk Street in Boston, has some tips for your Thanksgiving meal. “Well, you can just make stuffing...
WCVB
Where to find breathtaking views in Provincetown, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The outer Cape’s beauty shines in autumn, but from a bird’s eye view, it’s simply breathtaking. At 252 feet,Pilgrim Monument stands tall in Provincetown. The monument is part of the Cape Cod Pilgrim Memorial Association of Provincetown, which also includes the Provincetown Museum.
