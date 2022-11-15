ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

iheart.com

Dilapidated Cambridge Triple-Decker Goes For $2.3 Million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How much would you pay for the Cambridge house pictured above? The number in mind probably pales in comparison to what it sold for: $2.3 million. The Cambridge triple-decker at 127 Western Avenue has smashed windows, graffitied walls, and its rotted shingles have half...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
SOMERVILLE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike

NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
NATICK, MA
WCVB

2022 Boston Common 'Tree for Boston' Christmas tree cut down in Nova Scotia ceremony

CHRISTMAS ISLAND, NS — Boston's official 2022 Christmas tree, which will be lit next month on Boston Common, was cut down Wednesday during a ceremony in Nova Scotia. The 2022 Tree for Boston is a 45-foot white spruce from the aptly named community of Christmas Island, officials announced. It was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend, along with his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Where to find holiday lights shows, drive-thru displays around Boston

BOSTON - The air is getting colder and the snowflakes are already starting to fly in the Boston area. That means it's time for the holiday lights to go up, too!Mid-November is when lights displays and Christmas-themed drive-thrus start popping up. We've compiled a list below of the festive attractions planned for the Boston area, including the final holiday lights drive-thru at Gillette Stadium. Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance. Click on the links to learn more about each event.Drive Thru:Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in FoxboroNov. 18 – Dec. 31$23-$40 per car depending...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

5 for Good: MA volunteers support fight against pancreatic cancer

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Bruno Gallinelli and Richard Martin were both diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at 69 years old, and both died about two years later. Now, their daughters are working together to carry on the fight against the disease. Rebecca Serencha of Marlborough and Daniela Lang of Lexington help...
LEXINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket

A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
SALEM, MA
Boston Globe

At bars and restaurants, Thursday is the new Friday

The pandemic-altered rhythms of work and life mean the once-unremarkable day that predated the weekend is busier than ever. On an October Thursday in Brighton, a dozen chatty patrons sipped Japanese liquor at The Koji Club. Bartenders described the sake — brews with names like Forgotten Fortune or Dragon God — as “ricey and rusty,” and a couple complained about their bosses over a plate of curry empanadas.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MBTA Green Line Extension Medford Branch opening date set for Dec. 12

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — After repeated delays, the opening of the MBTA's Green Line Extension's Medford Branch has an assigned date. During Thursday's MBTA Board of Directors meeting, outgoing MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told members the announcement was "one we have been eagerly awaiting to show you for years."
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Where to find breathtaking views in Provincetown, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The outer Cape’s beauty shines in autumn, but from a bird’s eye view, it’s simply breathtaking. At 252 feet,Pilgrim Monument stands tall in Provincetown. The monument is part of the Cape Cod Pilgrim Memorial Association of Provincetown, which also includes the Provincetown Museum.
PROVINCETOWN, MA

