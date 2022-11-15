ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Saints cut ex-Eagles running back

Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury

Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NJ.com

Pirates designate ex-Yankees prospect for assignment

You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the Pirates designated former New York Yankees prospect Manny Banuelos for assignment Tuesday to clear space on the 40-man roster ahead of December’s Rule 5 Draft. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
EAGLE, PA
NJ.com

Yankees protect 1 prospect from other teams stealing him

NEW YORK — The Yankees protected a valuable prospect from the grubby hands of their foes. The team added righties Randy Vasquez to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, it said in a tweet. The Rule 5 Draft is set for Dec. 7 at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in...
NJ.com

Yankees re-sign lefty slugger | What it means

NEW YORK — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
NEW YORK STATE
iheart.com

Eagles Adding Former Pro Bowler: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly reached an agreement with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (November 16). "Two-time Pro-Bowl DT Linval Joseph, the former [New York] Giants’ second-round pick who also played for the [Minnesota] Vikings...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NFL insider makes bold Odell Beckham Jr. prediction

That’s what plenty of NFL fans must be thinking about Odell Beckham Jr., who appears close to putting his name on the dotted line after recovering from a torn ACL. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But where will the former New York Giants wide receiver go?...
97.3 ESPN

Three Young Phillies’ Arms to Keep an Eye on for 2023 Season

If the Phillies are going to improve the team and upgrade the roster, they might have to look at a few internal candidates. "Our minor league system is very underrated. We're a lot better than people give us credit for. We've got got good young pitchers coming, starters and relievers," Phillies manager Rob Thomson stated.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
NJ.com

Yankees among 3 teams interested in slugging free-agent outfielder

Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him. The New York Yankees general manager has a pair of starting outfielders on the open market: Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees will go to great lengths to re-sign Judge but their interest in Benintendi remains unknown. And that makes this report from MLB Trade Rumors that much more compelling:
atozsports.com

Eagles’ offense could struggle for quite some time

The Philadelphia Eagles offense just took a hit on Monday and could get worse over the next few weeks. We saw the offense struggle a bit against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. That is until the Eagles realized the run game was working all too well. For the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy