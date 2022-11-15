Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Saints cut ex-Eagles running back
Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury
Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Pirates designate ex-Yankees prospect for assignment
You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the Pirates designated former New York Yankees prospect Manny Banuelos for assignment Tuesday to clear space on the 40-man roster ahead of December’s Rule 5 Draft. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
NBC Sports
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
Yankees protect 1 prospect from other teams stealing him
NEW YORK — The Yankees protected a valuable prospect from the grubby hands of their foes. The team added righties Randy Vasquez to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, it said in a tweet. The Rule 5 Draft is set for Dec. 7 at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in...
Yardbarker
Could former a Eagles offensive coordinator make a comeback in Philadelphia?
After a 3-5-1 start, Frank Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Is a reunion in store for him with the Eagles?. Philadelphia fans have fond memories of Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their magical Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Shane Steichen, the...
UPDATED Giants’ injury report includes concerns for Dexter Lawrence, Kenny Golladay
Giants coach Brian Daboll painted a rosy picture of the Giants’ injury situation before practice Wednesday, but when the official report came out after practice it had a few thorns in it. Most noteworthy was the absence of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at practice. The team said he sat...
Devils, Sixers owners consider buying football franchise: No, not the Washington Commanders
The other kind of football. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, owner of the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia 76ers, may invest in a soccer club. HBSE are “considering their options over a move for Liverpool, although they are unlikely to emerge successful,” according to Dave Powell of the Liverpool ECHO, via Sports Business Journal.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball will be auctioned off
Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball can be yours, if the price is right. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the ball hit by the New York Yankees slugger to set a new single-season American League record is heading to auction. According to Passan, the attorney for the Texas man...
Yankees re-sign lefty slugger | What it means
NEW YORK — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner hypes up highly-paid disappointment
NEW YORK — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner seems sold that Josh Donaldson’s poor offensive production was a blip and not the sign the third baseman is washed up at the plate. “Obviously,” Steinbrenner said, “he had an off year offensively. I don’t think that will last.”...
iheart.com
Eagles Adding Former Pro Bowler: Report
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly reached an agreement with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (November 16). "Two-time Pro-Bowl DT Linval Joseph, the former [New York] Giants’ second-round pick who also played for the [Minnesota] Vikings...
WNEP-TV 16
Former Flyers defenseman Chris Therien on 'Road to Redemption'
Russ and Rachel give quick thoughts on last night’s game vs the Columbus Blue Jackets. Then we sit down with Chris Therien to discuss his new book Road to Redemption.
NFL insider makes bold Odell Beckham Jr. prediction
That’s what plenty of NFL fans must be thinking about Odell Beckham Jr., who appears close to putting his name on the dotted line after recovering from a torn ACL. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But where will the former New York Giants wide receiver go?...
Three Young Phillies’ Arms to Keep an Eye on for 2023 Season
If the Phillies are going to improve the team and upgrade the roster, they might have to look at a few internal candidates. "Our minor league system is very underrated. We're a lot better than people give us credit for. We've got got good young pitchers coming, starters and relievers," Phillies manager Rob Thomson stated.
Yankees among 3 teams interested in slugging free-agent outfielder
Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him. The New York Yankees general manager has a pair of starting outfielders on the open market: Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees will go to great lengths to re-sign Judge but their interest in Benintendi remains unknown. And that makes this report from MLB Trade Rumors that much more compelling:
Nico Hischier jersey: How to get Devils gear online | Jerseys, hats, t-shirts, hoodies, more
The New Jersey Devils, led by captain Nico Hischier, have won 11 games in a row. After the team’s 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Hischier, 23, now has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in the 2022-23 season and is guiding the young roster in the locker room.
NFL Week 11 picks: New England Patriots-New York Jets predictions | Does the losing streak end here?
The Jets proved two weeks ago that they can beat anyone in the NFL with their impressive, come-from-behind upset of the Bills. Now it’s time to find out if they can finally beat the Patriots. The Jets have lost 13 straight to Bill Belichick’s team, a streak of futility...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ offense could struggle for quite some time
The Philadelphia Eagles offense just took a hit on Monday and could get worse over the next few weeks. We saw the offense struggle a bit against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. That is until the Eagles realized the run game was working all too well. For the...
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0