Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Woman in NY Uses Child to Take Inappropriate PhotosBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Brooklyn Public Library — One of the Nation's Largest — Reveals Most Borrowed Books in Its 125-Year History
The Brooklyn Public Library has revealed its 125 most borrowed books in honor of its upcoming 125th anniversary on Nov. 30. The list features classics for readers of all ages — from kids titles such as The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein (#44) and Corduroy by Don Freeman (#63), to more mature works such as Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck (#30) and 1984 by George Orwell (#37).
Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in New York City
Here are some turkey giveaways across the five boroughs for anyone who needs a little help this holiday season.
pix11.com
Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: ‘The text said Help’
The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a Queens Village street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush. Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: …
Field trips return for NYC public school students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of students from a Brooklyn school headed to the American Museum of Natural History for a Tuesday field trip. They were joined by Schools Chancellor David Banks, who celebrated the return of field trips. It was hailed as part of a return to normalcy after the pandemic. “New York City is […]
cityandstateny.com
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged
Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Walentas Family Foundation gives $400K to 20 Brooklyn schools
The Walentas Family Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Neighborhood School Grants. For the 2022-2023 school year, 20 Brooklyn schools will receive a total of approximately $400,000 in grant funding to support diverse initiatives for students in grades K-12, including career training, experiential education, professional development, finance, and after-school programs. Since its founding in 2013, the Neighborhood School Grants program has distributed $3.4 million to Brooklyn schools.
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
NY1
Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing
Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
howafrica.com
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
bkreader.com
A Free Resource Event For Newly Arrived Immigrants, Asylum Seekers Taking Place Nov. 19 in East NY
This upcoming Saturday, Nov. 19, a free resource event for newly arrived immigrants and asylum seekers will take place at the United Community Centers in Brooklyn. The event will be offering an extensive range of various services to in-need immigrants and asylum seekers that recently arrived in the borough. Among...
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
Brooklyn Borough President Reynoso announces new campaign for healthier pregnancies
Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso along with his maternal health taskforce announced a new campaign to connect Brooklyn residents with resources for healthier pregnancies.
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
4 largest cities in America will be led by Black mayors
When Rep. Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles mayor next month, Black people will be leading the four largest cities in America.
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan Migrants
A Venezuelan barber in Bushwick has long welcomed friends, acquaintances, and strangers from his own country into his Brooklyn home. Screenshot Image of the home shelter.Image by Gwynne Hogan From twitter.
bkreader.com
Gravesend Street Corner Renamed for Beloved Community Pillar Lou Jerome
A street corner in Gravesend now honors the life and legacy of Lou Jerome, the late founder of Lou’s Deli, reports The Brooklyn Paper. The intersection of East Second Street and Kings Highway was officially named Lou’s Deli Way this past Sunday, Nov. 13. The unveiling ceremony was crowded with nearly a hundred people, as old friends, family and electeds — all of whom loved Jerome for his kindness and big dreams — came to pay their respects.
Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers
NEW YORK, NY – A broad daylight slashing inside a New York City subway station on Friday has New Yorkers already on edge over rising violence in the city’s subway system on alert. According to police, at around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed while waiting on the train platform at the Union Square Station when he was approached by a man with a knife. Police said the man followed his victim as he planned to steal the man’s bag as the doors of the train opened. At that time, the suspect slashed the victim in the The post Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per month
Don’t put it off if you plan to enter the NYC Housing Connect East New York Cluster Apartments housing lottery. The rapidly approaching deadline is November 25, 2022. Winning this lottery could make it a great holiday season as there are some terrific bargains on affordable rent.
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
Comments / 0