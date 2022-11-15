ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Portland Timbers left-back Claudio Bravo signs new contract

The Portland Timbers have signed defender Claudio Bravo to a new contract extension. Bravo's new deal will keep him at Providence Park through the 2026 MLS season, with the Timbers holding an option to extend through 2027. “Claudio has become an essential player for the team during his time with...
PORTLAND, OR
90min

AJ DeLaGarza signs one-day contract to retire as LA Galaxy player

Veteran defender AJ DeLaGarza will officially end his career as an LA Galaxy player. The 35-year-old signed a one-day contract on Thursday with the Galaxy, the club that gave him his professional breakthrough in 2009 and where he played 250 times across all competitions until 2016. While in LA, DeLaGarza...
LOS ANGELES, CA
90min

Portland Timbers sign forward Felipe Mora to contract extension

The Portland Timbers have extended the contract of Chilean forward Felipe Mora through 2025, with a club option in 2026. “We have a strong belief in Felipe as both a player and a person,” technical director Ned Grabavoy said. “This is a unique situation in which Felipe’s unselfishness to...
PORTLAND, OR
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy