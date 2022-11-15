Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
Ryan Hollingshead signs new LAFC contract through 2025 MLS season
LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead has secured his future at the club with a new long-term contract through 2025.
Every Chelsea player going to the 2022 World Cup
Every Chelsea player called up by national teams at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Portland Timbers left-back Claudio Bravo signs new contract
The Portland Timbers have signed defender Claudio Bravo to a new contract extension. Bravo's new deal will keep him at Providence Park through the 2026 MLS season, with the Timbers holding an option to extend through 2027. “Claudio has become an essential player for the team during his time with...
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news vs Arsenal, bouncing back after Chelsea, Vilde Boe Risa
Everything that Marc Skinner said in his pre-match press conference ahead of WSL clash between Man Utd & Arsenal.
Raphael Varane reveals impact of Cristiano Ronaldo interview on Man Utd teammates
Raphael Varane reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he 'would be happy' to see Arsenal win Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he would be happy to see Arsenal win the Premier League.
AJ DeLaGarza signs one-day contract to retire as LA Galaxy player
Veteran defender AJ DeLaGarza will officially end his career as an LA Galaxy player. The 35-year-old signed a one-day contract on Thursday with the Galaxy, the club that gave him his professional breakthrough in 2009 and where he played 250 times across all competitions until 2016. While in LA, DeLaGarza...
Manchester United want to rip up Cristiano Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United looking to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's employment.
Cristiano Ronaldo tips Man Utd youngster for long career
Cristiano Ronaldo slams attitude of young players in TalkTV interview but picks out one Man Utd talent he expects to go far.
Kepa Arrizabalaga wins October Castrol Save of the Month award
Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga wins the Castrol Save of the Month award for October.
Portland Timbers sign forward Felipe Mora to contract extension
The Portland Timbers have extended the contract of Chilean forward Felipe Mora through 2025, with a club option in 2026. “We have a strong belief in Felipe as both a player and a person,” technical director Ned Grabavoy said. “This is a unique situation in which Felipe’s unselfishness to...
Transfer rumours: Liverpool want Mount; Arsenal eye Rabiot
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Mason Mount, Cristiano Ronaldo, Adrien Rabiot, Jude Bellingham and more.
Eden Hazard hints at Real Madrid exit
Eden Hazard has admitted that he will leave Real Madrid should the club ask him to find a new home.
Andy Robertson backs Liverpool signing to have 'massive future'
Andy Roberston rates liverpool team-mate Calvin Ramsay highly.
Charlotte FC sign 14-year-old Nimfasha Berchimas to homegrown contract
Charlotte FC have signed academy product Nimfasha Berchimas to a professional homegrown contract, the club announced Thursday.
Emile Smith Rowe: When Arsenal star is expecting to make injury return
Emile Smith Rowe is not far away from returning to action for Arsenal after groin surgery in September.
Wayne Rooney responds to 'strange' Cristiano Ronaldo comments in Piers Morgan interview
Wayne Rooney has spoken publicly for the first time after being called out by Cristiano Ronaldo during his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Rooney recently urged former teammate Ronaldo to 'get his head down' in order to remain an 'asset' to Manchester United down the final stretch of his playing career.
Erling Haaland: Agent confirms Man City star's career is already 'planned' out
Agent Rafaela Pimenta gives an interview to Marca discussing Erling Haaland's career path.
Liverpool chairman confirms FSG are 'exploring club sale'
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has confirmed that Fenway Sports Group are looking to sell the club, but won't be rushed into a deal.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0