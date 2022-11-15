Read full article on original website
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Penn
Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
MAC postpones Akron at Buffalo due to blizzard conditions
Blizzard conditions in Buffalo caused the postponement of Saturday’s Mid-American Conference game between the Bulls and Akron Zips. The league
Steve Sarkisian explains not playing backup Hudson Card at quarterback
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is known for his explosive offenses and great quarterback play, going back to his time as a coordinator. This season, he had a quarterback battle in the Spring between Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card, which ultimately Ewers won. His upside is simply too much to ignore.
