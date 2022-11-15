Read full article on original website
Portugal Under-21 manager reveals Fabio Carvalho's reason for international withdrawal
Portugal Under-21s manager Rui Jorge has explained Fabio Carvalho's decision to reject a call-up.
Sporting CP make decision on Cristiano Ronaldo return
Sporting CP president speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo amid claims he could leave Man Utd and return to first club.
David de Gea surprised by bizarre message from Spain football federation president
The bizarre story of David de Gea's surprise international retirement.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool want Mount; Arsenal eye Rabiot
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Mason Mount, Cristiano Ronaldo, Adrien Rabiot, Jude Bellingham and more.
Liverpool chairman confirms FSG are 'exploring club sale'
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has confirmed that Fenway Sports Group are looking to sell the club, but won't be rushed into a deal.
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
England predicted lineup vs Iran - World Cup
England's predicted starting XI for their opening World Cup match against Iran.
John Stones puts faith in under-fire England teammate ahead of World Cup
John Stones speaks out in defence of England teammate Harry Maguire ahead of the World Cup.
Andy Robertson backs Liverpool signing to have 'massive future'
Andy Roberston rates liverpool team-mate Calvin Ramsay highly.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains how Erik ten Hag 'provoked him' to leave Tottenham game early
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his reason for leaving the Tottenham game early.
How to watch England vs Iran on TV & live stream
How to watch England vs Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on TV and live streaming services.
Atlanta United star Thiago Almada joins Argentina World Cup squad as injury replacement
It's official: Thiago Almada is going to the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. The Atlanta United playmaker was initially left out of Lionel Scaloni's final 26-man squad, despite having recently broken into the setup to earn his first senior cap in a friendly against Honduras in September. However, Almada was...
Cristiano Ronaldo admits uncertainty over Man Utd return after World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his future at Manchester United.
Mauricio Pochettino discusses possibility of becoming England manager
Mauricio Pochettino responds to a question about potentially becoming England manager in the future.
Cristiano Ronaldo admits he was close to joining Man City
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals in TalkTV interview that he nearly signed for Man City instead of Man Utd in 2021.
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he 'would be happy' to see Arsenal win Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he would be happy to see Arsenal win the Premier League.
Erling Haaland: Agent confirms Man City star's career is already 'planned' out
Agent Rafaela Pimenta gives an interview to Marca discussing Erling Haaland's career path.
Daniel James admits USMNT have an 'incredible squad' ahead of World Cup opener
Daniel James is set to embark on his first ever World Cup.
Mauricio Pochettino gives opinion on Harry Kane/Bayern Munich rumours
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has explained why he think Harry Kane is unlikely to sign for Bayern Munich.
