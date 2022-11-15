Read full article on original website
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
Cristiano Ronaldo tips Man Utd youngster for long career
Cristiano Ronaldo slams attitude of young players in TalkTV interview but picks out one Man Utd talent he expects to go far.
Man City deny Cristiano Ronaldo's claims of 'close' 2021 transfer
Manchester City have denied suggestions from Cristiano Ronaldo that he came 'close' to signing for them in the summer of 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo admits it is 'difficult' to tell if he will still be Man Utd player after World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his future at Manchester United.
Pep Guardiola: Brazil FA reveal conversations with Man City manager
The Brazil FA have confirmed they have spoken with Pep Guardiola.
Mauricio Pochettino gives opinion on Harry Kane/Bayern Munich rumours
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has explained why he think Harry Kane is unlikely to sign for Bayern Munich.
Everton vs Man City WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the WSL clash between Everton and Manchester City, including team news and where to watch.
Man Utd release new statement regarding Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Manchester United have confirmed that they will take 'appropriate steps' following the conclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo's staggered interview with Piers Morgan.
Eden Hazard hints at Real Madrid exit
Eden Hazard has admitted that he will leave Real Madrid should the club ask him to find a new home.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool want Mount; Arsenal eye Rabiot
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Mason Mount, Cristiano Ronaldo, Adrien Rabiot, Jude Bellingham and more.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains how Erik ten Hag 'provoked him' to leave Tottenham game early
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his reason for leaving the Tottenham game early.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea prepare new Dembele bid; Kroos responds to Man City offer
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Ousmane Dembele, Toni Kroos, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he 'would be happy' to see Arsenal win Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he would be happy to see Arsenal win the Premier League.
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - October
Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron has been voted the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month for October.
Manchester United want to rip up Cristiano Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United looking to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's employment.
Sadio Mane ruled out of World Cup through injury
Sadio Mane has been officially ruled out of the World Cup.
Andy Robertson backs Liverpool signing to have 'massive future'
Andy Roberston rates liverpool team-mate Calvin Ramsay highly.
Mauricio Pochettino discusses possibility of becoming England manager
Mauricio Pochettino responds to a question about potentially becoming England manager in the future.
Liverpool chairman confirms FSG are 'exploring club sale'
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has confirmed that Fenway Sports Group are looking to sell the club, but won't be rushed into a deal.
Portugal Under-21 manager reveals Fabio Carvalho's reason for international withdrawal
Portugal Under-21s manager Rui Jorge has explained Fabio Carvalho's decision to reject a call-up.
