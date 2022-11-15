Read full article on original website
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.
sarasotamagazine.com
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
Longboat Observer
Key Chorale sings to irregular rhythms for 'Mystics and Kings'
Joseph Caulkins had a chorus, an orchestra and a company of dancers. So why not throw in the sitar?. Caulkins, the artistic director of Key Chorale, has always taken his artistic marriage with the Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company to unprecedented places. But this year, he may have outdone himself with his Mystics and Kings program.
floridaescape.com
Discover a Picture-Perfect Destination at Art Ovation Hotel Sarasota
Enter your King Suite, King Room, or Double Queen Room to color your vacation your way. In-room amenities that await your pleasure include an in-room tablet, Wi-Fi, a 50-inch flat-screen TV with Netflix and Hulu for an even more relaxed stay, and a Nespresso coffeemaker with a selection of coffees to start your morning off brilliantly. Luxurious bedding and refined furniture make the sublime rooms at Art Ovation Hotel at Sarasota as comfortable as they are beautiful. Hand-picked art adorns the walls of every room in the hotel to inspire your own creativity. Explore your creative side with imaginative workspaces that feature a musical instrument, sketch pad, drawing pencils, and in-room reading selections.
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
Mysuncoast.com
Holidays in Paradise returns to Bradenton Beach
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Holidays in Paradise is back!. Bradenton Beach on the south end of Anna Maria Island recently announced details for its highly anticipated holiday schedule. Bradenton Beach merchants and city officials will soon launch the Season of Lights and Spirit, an incredible light display with a peekaboo view from the Cortez Bridge.
sarasotamagazine.com
Roche Bobois, a Luxury Furniture Shop, Has Opened in Downtown Sarasota
I don’t care if it’s cliché, I love French stuff. Croissants, Monet, Macron (the French prime minister married to a woman older than he), laissez-faire, au contraire, carte blanche–it’s a long list that’s about to get longer since global, luxury furniture brand Roche Bobois opened a new showroom in downtown Sarasota.
srqmagazine.com
Vintage On Wheels
Join us as we share the moving sculpture stories of Mike Carrigan, Molly Summers, Nick VINOGRADOV, Bill Lessig, Jeff Davis, and Daniel Slottke through this link, on our social media, or in the November edition of SRQ Magazine!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x a...
Longboat Observer
National art project blooms at the Out-of-Door Academy in Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota
Celia Rayman, a sophomore at the Out-of-Door Academy, carefully brushed off the extra paint from her saturated brush so that her strokes on the mural in front of her would be perfect. She then went about creating the light pink petals of a flower. It might only be one flower...
Must-Visit Holiday Markets in Tampa Bay for Unique Gifts
Whether you’re ready or not, ‘tis the season for holiday shopping! This year, more than...
Longboat Observer
Nancy Krohngold dishes out secret behind her mouth-watering BBQ
Though restaurateur/chef Nancy Krohngold has served in many professions throughout her career, including insurance, graphic design, sales and industrial maintenance, cooking was always her passion. Now Krohngold lives her dream daily as the chief behind Nancy’s Bar-B-Q in Lakewood Ranch, where her signature barbecue continues to win the hearts of...
islands.com
The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus
When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice Holiday Parade set for Nov. 26
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Final preparations are being made for the City of Venice’s Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26. Residents can set up chairs in their favorite spots along the parade route starting Wednesday evening, as long as they are not in the median in the 100-300 blocks of West Venice Avenue, the city announced Monday.
sarasotamagazine.com
Meet the Winners of the 2022 Siesta Key Crystal Classic
Despite some red tide and event delays due to Hurricane Nicole, this year's annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition still transformed Siesta Key Beach into an outdoor art gallery from Nov. 12-14, thanks to 24 professional and amateur sand artists from around the world. Because of the delays,...
floridaweekly.com
There are reasons why Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is second largest in the nation
Here’s a fact you might not know: The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Punta Gorda Lodge 2606 is the second largest in the United States. Its membership of 5,196 is topped only by the 5,250-strong roster of BPOE Greater Wildwood (New Jersey) Lodge 1896. This broaches the question: How...
srqmagazine.com
All Hail the New Wink Wink Modern Lounge Menu
It’s flirty, it’s fun, it’s mid-century modern, elevated tiki bar bliss. Yes, there’s something special happening at Wink Wink Modern Lounge, the restaurant connected with the Rosemary District’s Sarasota Modern Hotel, and judging by its new menu, we’re all in for a long love affair.
Beach Beacon
Treasure Island’s Sanding Ovations blends fantasy sand sculptures and live music
TREASURE ISLAND — Sand sculptors from around the world will transform the 15th annual Sanding Ovations into a storybook fantasyland on the beach, with creations designed around the theme of “Once Upon a Time.”. The showcase of sand artists is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators...
Festival cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond company's control'
Ticket holders are in limbo after the cancellation of the Blended Festival scheduled to be held on November 19th and 20th at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa.
Red tide bloom detected in select Tampa Bay area counties
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the past week, the red tide organism "Karenia brevis" was detected along Florida's Gulf Coast. The organism was found in a total of 74 samples with 46 of them having bloom concentrations. One was found in Manatee County while 32 were detected in and...
Longboat Observer
Beachfront home sale is Longboat Key's second highest price of 2022
A waterslide and views of the shore are among the key amenities of the $11.5 million property. The sale of a beachfront home at 3105 Gulf of Mexico Drive was the second-highest residential property deal of 2022 in Longboat Key, but the price or its islandwide ranking weren’t the only unique features.
