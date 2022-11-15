ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Kyle Battie, Liz Alpert named Mayor, Vice Mayor of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City Commission have selected Sarasota’s newest Mayor and Vice Mayor. District 1 Commissioner Kyle Battie has been selected by the City Commission to serve as mayor for the next year. District 2 Commissioner Liz Alpert has been selected to serve as vice mayor. Battie will take the spot previously filled by Erik Arroyo and Liz Alpert replace Battie as Vice Mayor.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Bath & Racquet Club redevelopment wins final approval

For half a century, the Bath & Racquet Club had been an integral part of Sarasota’s south side. Closed since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, new owner Sarasota Springs LLC has cleared the final approval hurdle and redevelopment of the 13.42-acre site just off South Tamiami Trail could begin within weeks.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota-area principal, assistant principal honored with awards

The principal of Pine View School and the assistant principal of Brookside Middle School were honored this week as Sarasota County Schools’ top school administrators and are now eligible to compete for statewide honors. Stephen Covert and Jessica Fuesy were both surprised on their respective campuses by school officials...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key weather page photo: November 17

Jackie Seidman captured this photo of the evening glow on Longboat Key. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Lido Key penthouse tops sales at $3.4 million

A condominium in L’Elegance on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Seth and Deborah Hancock, of Parish, Kentucky, sold their Unit PH-A-01 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Marsha Alperin, trustee, of Boston, for $3.4 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,070 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,455,000 in 2011.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Town beaches in good condition following recent storms

After a hurricane and a tropical storm in the last six weeks, Longboat Key's beaches remain in good shape with the potential for improvement where erosion is particularly common. The town's Public Works staff presented their annual report to the Town Commission at Monday’s workshop. Annual reports first began...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home tops sales at $5.4 million

A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.
SARASOTA, FL

