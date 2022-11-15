Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Kyle Battie, Liz Alpert named Mayor, Vice Mayor of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City Commission have selected Sarasota’s newest Mayor and Vice Mayor. District 1 Commissioner Kyle Battie has been selected by the City Commission to serve as mayor for the next year. District 2 Commissioner Liz Alpert has been selected to serve as vice mayor. Battie will take the spot previously filled by Erik Arroyo and Liz Alpert replace Battie as Vice Mayor.
Hillsborough Commissioner Wants Courthouse Room Named for Andrew Warren
Motion to name room for suspended state attorney occurs in last session under Democrats' control
floridapolitics.com
After election loss, Janet Cruz says she’s running for Lynn Hurtak’s Tampa City Council seat
Cruz’s entrance into Tampa's 2023 municipal election pits her against the only woman on City Council. This morning, less than two weeks after losing her seat in the Florida Senate, Janet Cruz announced plans to run for the Tampa City Council seat currently occupied by Council member Lynn Hurtak.
Longboat Observer
Bath & Racquet Club redevelopment wins final approval
For half a century, the Bath & Racquet Club had been an integral part of Sarasota’s south side. Closed since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, new owner Sarasota Springs LLC has cleared the final approval hurdle and redevelopment of the 13.42-acre site just off South Tamiami Trail could begin within weeks.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota-area principal, assistant principal honored with awards
The principal of Pine View School and the assistant principal of Brookside Middle School were honored this week as Sarasota County Schools’ top school administrators and are now eligible to compete for statewide honors. Stephen Covert and Jessica Fuesy were both surprised on their respective campuses by school officials...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key weather page photo: November 17
Jackie Seidman captured this photo of the evening glow on Longboat Key. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature...
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel
Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
floridaweekly.com
There are reasons why Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is second largest in the nation
Here’s a fact you might not know: The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Punta Gorda Lodge 2606 is the second largest in the United States. Its membership of 5,196 is topped only by the 5,250-strong roster of BPOE Greater Wildwood (New Jersey) Lodge 1896. This broaches the question: How...
WINKNEWS.com
A look at how Charlotte County is collecting hurricane debris
WINK News is getting a look at how crews are picking up the piles of debris in our area. Charlotte County contracted Ashbritt to help with the cleanup. Multiple sites in the county are close to collecting more than two million cubic yards of debris. The people who live in...
Englewood Beach Waterfest will go on despite red tide levels
Beach goers explain why Waterfest should happen and the president of Waterfest announces that there will be free admission.
Longboat Observer
Lido Key penthouse tops sales at $3.4 million
A condominium in L’Elegance on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Seth and Deborah Hancock, of Parish, Kentucky, sold their Unit PH-A-01 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Marsha Alperin, trustee, of Boston, for $3.4 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,070 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,455,000 in 2011.
Englewood beachgoers feel impacts of red tide
Beachgoers say they definitely feel the impact after the FWC announced it found elevated levels of red tide algae in 16 beaches.
Longboat Observer
Town beaches in good condition following recent storms
After a hurricane and a tropical storm in the last six weeks, Longboat Key's beaches remain in good shape with the potential for improvement where erosion is particularly common. The town's Public Works staff presented their annual report to the Town Commission at Monday’s workshop. Annual reports first began...
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home tops sales at $5.4 million
A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.
Red tide causing high risk of respiratory irritation in Manatee, Sarasota counties
A number of beaches from Manatee to Sarasota Counties are under a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation due to harmful red tide algal blooms, according to recent data from the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS).
10NEWS
Florida housing market shifting, but prices, interest rates remain high
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — To buy or not to buy? That seems to be the question for lots of people sitting on the Tampa Bay sidelines and renting for now. Competition in the housing market is cooling off giving would-be buyers some relief, but with interest rates rising, hesitation to invest is growing.
Bodycam video released of officer-involved shooting in Sarasota County
An officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday morning after officials responded to reports of a robbery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
Comments / 0