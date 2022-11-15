Read full article on original website
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
Eyewitness News
Use of force ‘justified’ in January police pursuit of suspect from New Haven to Bridgeport
(WFSB) - A use of force shooting by an officer earlier this year was justified, according to the state Office of Inspector General. Deputy U.S. marshal James Masterson opened fire on a box truck driven by Marvin Owens back on Jan 13, 2022. Masterson fired at the truck five times,...
CT Official Charged With Ballot Forgery
Concerns raised around thousands of missing ballots.(Bill Oxford/iStock) John Mallozzi, the former chairperson for one of Connecticut’s local Democratic parties, has been convicted of fraudulently submitting fake ballots in one of Connecticut’s local elections.
NPS seeks to replace another administrator
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
Eyewitness News
Local New Haven teacher up for Grammy award
Kristen Johnson with the Better Business Bureau helps us avoid scams that are targeting online shoppers. Eversource is explaining the reasoning behind its proposed rate hikes.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pre-Trial Stabbing
2022-11-17@11:48am–#Bridgeport CT– A person was parking their car prior to their court case when they were stabbed. According to a witness, they were supposed to testify in court. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport
Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
ctexaminer.com
No End in Sight to Dispute Between Tweed Airport and East Haven Officials
EAST HAVEN – A proposed expansion of Tweed New Haven Airport pitched as benefiting both East Haven and New Haven has deteriorated into rejected offers, claims of rushed deals and a standoff between the Tweed executive director and the Mayor of East Haven. At a May 2021 news conference...
wiltonbulletin.com
'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse
DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Asks to Hike Residential Electric Bills 48%, United Illuminating Asks 43%
Connecticut’s two largest electric utilities applied for rate increases that would increase average residential customer’s bills by more than 40 percent – or about $80 a month – starting in January. Eversource applied with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for approval to increase its residential supply...
sheltonherald.com
Fred Camillo (opinion): We will not kick the can down the road regarding Greenwich's Nathaniel Witherell
The recent news about Nathaniel Witherell (TNW) has again put the old question about whether the town should be in the nursing home business back in the spotlight. As a Townie who’s had many relatives there over the years, as a volunteer, and as a longtime supporter (whether as an Representative Town Meeting member, Connecticut House of Representatives member, or as a private citizen), I always supported the present structure of operations. However, I can understand why there are those who believe TNW should be run by a private entity.
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
State funding to build housing for adults with intellectual disabilities began in 2017, but many units are only now becoming available.
sheltonherald.com
Fairfield TPZ questions proposed outdoor dining regulations
FAIRFIELD — The Town Plan and Zoning Commission needs more information before it expands outdoor dining regulations in town. Town officials are considering an application from the Economic Development Commission to ease regulations and make it easier to allow outdoor dining. "We've have a long history in Fairfield of...
A Message to Selfish Danbury Drivers Parking in the Street, You Stink
I'm going to keep this straight to the point. There are far too many people using the street for parking in Downtown Danbury and it's impacting traffic patterns and diminishing safety for drivers, and pedestrians. Every evening there is a section of Main Street that has to forgo the "slow-lane"...
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
