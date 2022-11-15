ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach

Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Road Rage Suspect Shot at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade: FHP

A road rage suspect who shot at another driver then opened fire on officers from a car during a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was taken into custody, officials said. The incident began in Doral, when officers responded to a road rage call involving shots fired in the...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing 28-year-old woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon. She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
margatetalk.com

Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute

A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NBC Miami

4 Injured, 2 Hospitalized After Mobile Home Fire in Hialeah Gardens

Two people were hospitalized and two others were injured after an early morning fire at a mobile home park in Hialeah Gardens Friday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the fire broke out just after midnight at a trailer home in the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road. When firefighters arrived,...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
actionnews5.com

Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It’s unclear how Cory Wayne Patterson died, but it happened Monday, November 14 at the Federal Detention Center in Miami,...
TUPELO, MS
WSVN-TV

Husband of woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale arrested in connection with her disappearance and alleged murder

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —The husband of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and murder. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, as well as investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department after a warrent was issued.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Tamarac

A hit-and-run driver killed a female pedestrian in Tamarac Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Broward Regional Communications center received reports of a hit-and-run crash involving the victim in the area of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Tamarac around 8:30 a.m. Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire...
TAMARAC, FL

