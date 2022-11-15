Read full article on original website
Authorities investigating after Miami police officer slams, injures man outside family business
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after video surveillance caught a Miami police officer slamming a man and injuring him outside his family business on Thursday night. Matthew Ghandour, who was caught on camera being slammed by police, told Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe that he hit the ground face first.
NBC Miami
Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach
Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a...
NBC Miami
Juvenile Male Hospitalized After Shooting in Pembroke Pines Neighborhood: Police
Police are investigating a late night shooting Thursday in Pembroke Pines that sent one young victim to the hospital. Pembroke Pines Police said the incident took place just before 8 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor, saying two people were involved in an altercation. The victim, who...
NBC Miami
Road Rage Suspect Shot at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade: FHP
A road rage suspect who shot at another driver then opened fire on officers from a car during a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was taken into custody, officials said. The incident began in Doral, when officers responded to a road rage call involving shots fired in the...
NBC Miami
Person in Custody After Reportedly Shooting at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade
A person inside a car reportedly shot at officers during a chase Thursday morning along several major roadways in southwest Miami-Dade. The chase began in Doral, where shots were fired out of a white Volvo before the car got on the Palmetto Expressway and traveled southbound. The car eventually went...
WSVN-TV
Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing 28-year-old woman
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon. She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements...
NBC Miami
Police Officer, Vehicle Reportedly Struck by Paintballs in NE Miami-Dade
Police are investigating after a police officer and her police vehicle were both reportedly struck by paintballs in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Officers reportedly responded to the scene near Northeast 167th Street and 6th Avenue after a person was hit by a vehicle when another car opened fire with a paintball gun.
WSVN-TV
Son in custody, father hospitalized after stabbing in NW Miami-Dade home
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic dispute inside a Northwest Miami-Dade home led to a son to stab his father, sending the victim to the hospital and leading officers to take the son into custody, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of a domestic stabbing along the 7300...
NBC Miami
Family Believes Body Found is Missing Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband
Family members believe a body found in a wooded area in Miami-Dade is a woman who went missing last week after authorities said she was murdered by her estranged husband. A cousin said the body found Wednesday near Northwest 204th Street and 55th Court is Mimose Dulcio, though authorities haven't confirmed the identity of the remains.
margatetalk.com
Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute
A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Missing Oakland Park Woman in Need of Assistance
Officers are asking for the public's help to find a missing Oakland Park woman who may be in need of medication. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 38-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen Thursday around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 5757 North Dixie Highway. Cohen is 5'9" tall and weighs...
cw34.com
Social media star charged with murder previously arrested in Las Vegas for battery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CBS12) — The OnlyFans and Instagram star accused of killing her boyfriend in Miami also faced criminal charges for a fight with him in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Courtney Clenney for domestic battery last year at the Cosmopolitan Casino. Police said...
NBC Miami
Teen Driver in Oakland Park Crash That Left Woman Dead to Be Charged as Adult
A 15-year-old who was fleeing police in a stolen car when he caused a crash in Oakland Park that killed a mother of three will be charged as an adult. Prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that the case will be direct filed, meaning the teen will be charged as an adult, in the August 28 crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano.
NBC Miami
4 Injured, 2 Hospitalized After Mobile Home Fire in Hialeah Gardens
Two people were hospitalized and two others were injured after an early morning fire at a mobile home park in Hialeah Gardens Friday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the fire broke out just after midnight at a trailer home in the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road. When firefighters arrived,...
actionnews5.com
Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody
TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It’s unclear how Cory Wayne Patterson died, but it happened Monday, November 14 at the Federal Detention Center in Miami,...
WSVN-TV
Woman hopes community brings forward information after brother’s death
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for her brother’s violent death. “Someone knows what happened to him. They also need to know that James was loved. And he loved others,” said Trienise Alston. She...
NBC Miami
Father, Grandmother of Kidnapped Miami Boy Found in Canada Extradited to South Florida
The father and grandmother of Jorge "JoJo" Morales, the Miami boy with autism who was found last month in Canada after being kidnapped months before by his father, were extradited to South Florida to face charges in the incident. Jorge Gabriel Morales, 45, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday...
WSVN-TV
Husband of woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale arrested in connection with her disappearance and alleged murder
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —The husband of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and murder. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, as well as investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department after a warrent was issued.
tamaractalk.com
Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Tamarac
A hit-and-run driver killed a female pedestrian in Tamarac Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Broward Regional Communications center received reports of a hit-and-run crash involving the victim in the area of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Tamarac around 8:30 a.m. Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire...
