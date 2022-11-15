Read full article on original website
Binance integrates Opensea NFTs into its marketplace
Popular crypto exchange, Binance has integrated Opensea NFTs into its marketplace. The crypto exchange announced the development in a Wednesday blog post on its handle. According to Binance, the integration manifested as part of first phase of upgrades on its marketplace. According to Binance, its integration of Opensea NFTs will...
Fewcha partners PancakeSwap to aid its expansion
Leading multi-chain decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap has partnered Fewcha walllet. According to an announcement by Fewcha, the partnership manifested to aid its expansion on the Aptos ecosystem. Occasioned by the partnership, users can now easily find PancakeSwap in Fewcha’s app explorer. Worthy of note that Fewcha wallet allows users to...
Terra co-founder forfeits $104 million in assets
As per emerging reports, authorities in South Korea has frozen the assets of co-founder of Terra, Daniel Shin. In a report by a local media, South Korea’s Seoul Southern District Court approved the application by local prosecutors’ to freeze about US$104 million in assets belonging to the co-founder. The court, as reported, maintained that Shin illegally accrued those assets through LUNA cryptocurrency.
Candy Club Integrates with OKC (OKX Chain) Ecosystem
Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 17th November, 2022, Chainwire. Candy Club has successfully integrated into the OKC ecosystem and added a use case for the OKC token and community. OKC is an EVM-compatible L1 built on Cosmos with a focus on true interoperability (IBC) and maximized performance. At high scalability, developers can build and scale with low gas fees. The OKC ecosystem and infrastructure, including the all-in-one multi-chain Web3 interface, enables a seamless experience for both developers and users.
Binance gains regulatory approval for custodial services in Abu Dhabi
As part of its numerous efforts towards expansion, Binance has gained a Financial Services Permission (FSP) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). As revealed, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) gave Binance the approval. With the approval, Binance will offer custody services to professional clients. However, the clients must...
What is Coti crypto?
In spite of its inherent market instability, the crypto industry has continued to see daily rise in its level of adoption. Today, the sphere ranks ahead of many other spheres across the globe, thanks to its worldwide acceptance. Although cryptocurrencies has not yet been embraced by everybody, but the pace at which its adoption level moves is remarkable. Owing to the persistent rise, the industry has continued to see rapid expansion, thereby amassing more innovations and projects. As of today, there are thousands of crypto-oriented projects. Notably, most of these crypto projects have their native protocols where they serve as instrument for activities on those protocols. Beyond that, they also exist to power their networks, availing their holders, in most cases, with governance rights. For instance, Coti Crypto coin, for instance is the native crypto of the Coti protocol, thereby facilitating the operations on the network.
Sensorium Teams Up With Polygon Studios To Accelerate The Development And Adoption Of Web3 Projects
Sensorium, the company behind the industry-leading Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, is pleased to announce that it is entering into a collaboration agreement with Polygon Studios. As part of this wide-ranging alliance, Polygon’s blockchain infrastructure will be crucial in underpinning and furthering Sensorium’s Web3 developments, supporting token and NFT-related features within the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, SENSO dApp, and the recently announced UNDER project.
Coinswitch publishes proof of reserves summary, advocates transparency
The recent crisis FTX is enduring has led to a recent trend among cryptocurrency exchanges to reveal their reserves. Following the recent trend is CoinSwitch a cryptocurrency exchange based in India that has unveiled its proof of reserves today. According to a statement on its blog, assets in CoinSwitch’s reserve...
