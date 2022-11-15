In spite of its inherent market instability, the crypto industry has continued to see daily rise in its level of adoption. Today, the sphere ranks ahead of many other spheres across the globe, thanks to its worldwide acceptance. Although cryptocurrencies has not yet been embraced by everybody, but the pace at which its adoption level moves is remarkable. Owing to the persistent rise, the industry has continued to see rapid expansion, thereby amassing more innovations and projects. As of today, there are thousands of crypto-oriented projects. Notably, most of these crypto projects have their native protocols where they serve as instrument for activities on those protocols. Beyond that, they also exist to power their networks, availing their holders, in most cases, with governance rights. For instance, Coti Crypto coin, for instance is the native crypto of the Coti protocol, thereby facilitating the operations on the network.

