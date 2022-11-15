ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It

Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Jewish Press

Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran

An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
maritime-executive.com

Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
BBC

Gaza: At least 21 killed in Jabalia refugee camp fire

At least 21 people - including 10 children - have been killed by a fire in a building in a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, a hospital director has told the BBC. The number of deaths at Jabalia refugee camp following the fire - which is now...
The Jewish Press

Ra’am’s Mansour Abbas Warns Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount Will ‘Lead to War’

Mansour Abbas, chair of the Islamist Ra’am party, warned Thursday in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News that allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount will “lead to war.”. Mansour said he is worried about the incoming right-wing government of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, comprised...
Reuters

Cleric killed in restive Iranian city, protests rage on

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A cleric at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the restive, mostly Sunni Muslim Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the official news agency IRNA said, threatening a spike in sectarian tensions complicating government efforts to contain widespread unrest.
The Jewish Press

Palestinians: Why Are Attacks on Christians Being Ignored?

A series of violent incidents in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, and the nearby towns of Beit Jala and Beit Sahour, have left Christians worried about their safety and future under the Palestinian Authority (PA). Many Christians living in these communities are complaining that the Palestinian Authority is not doing...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Jewish Press

Diplomatic Invective: UN Takes Its War on Israel to Next Level

Every number of years, Israel’s adversaries at the UN undertake an initiative whose clear intention is to undermine the very legitimacy of the State of Israel. No one can forget the 1975 “Zionism is Racism” resolution in the UN General Assembly, which Ambassador Chaim Herzog famously tore up as he stood on the rostrum of that body. True, in 1991 the UN revoked the resolution, but it left its mark nonetheless. Trying to undermine Israel’s legitimacy remained a theme in global affairs years later; no one sought to undermine the legitimacy of France, Germany or Sweden.
BBC

Three Israelis killed by Palestinian in West Bank knife and car attack

Three Israelis have been killed by a Palestinian in a knife and car-ramming attack near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, the military says. The attacker stabbed civilians by an industrial zone and petrol station before hitting others with a car, military and media reports say. The 18-year-old...
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Commissioned Long Range Armed Drones for Attack on Iran

Last week, former Likud minister Tzachi Hanegbi told Israel’s News12 that the new Netanyahu government would take steps “to destroy the nuclear facilities in Iran,” should it receive intelligence that Iran is about to produce a nuclear weapon. “In my assessment, he’ll have no choice but to...
msn.com

Israeli defense minister calls US investigation into journalist's killing a 'grave mistake'

The U.S. is investigating the death of Palestinian American journalist Shirin Abu Akleh. Israel's defense minister said Israel would not cooperate. The investigation was rebuffed Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who said during a speech to Israel's parliament that, "Our strong protest has been conveyed to the Americans at the appropriate levels. IDF soldiers will not be investigated by the FBI or by any foreign country or body, however friendly."
The Jewish Press

Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?

According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
The Jewish Press

Radicals with “Ben-Gvir-Phobia” Committed to Crashing Israel’s Diplomatic Relations

It’s in fashion to freak out about the supposedly “supremacist” Israeli government that might be formed in the coming weeks. A coalition led by the Likud with Ultra-Orthodox and Religious Zionist parties is said to be a nightmare scenario that will distance Israel from the West and from Jews in the Diaspora who mostly lean left.
CBS News

Israeli airstrike on Syrian base kills 2 soldiers, wounds 3 others

Beirut — Israeli airstrikes killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three others when they slammed into an airbase in the province of Homs, a Syrian army statement said. The statement said Israeli warplanes fired missiles after flying over neighboring Lebanon. It added that some of the missiles were shot down before they hit their targets.

