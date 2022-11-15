Read full article on original website
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Jewish Press
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
The Jewish Press
Israel Responds with Fire After UN Committee Passes Palestinian Authority’s Anti-Israel Resolution
Israel has fiercely rejected a resolution passed Friday by the United Nations’ Fourth Committee that called on the International Court of Justice in The Hague to issue an advisory opinion on the “legal significance of the ongoing Israeli occupation.”. It is notable that Ukraine was among those who...
Israel’s president says ‘world is worried’ about far-right partner in Netanyahu coalition
Israeli president Isaac Herzog has said “the whole world is worried” about the far-right views of Itamar Ben-Gvir, who appears set to become a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government. Herzog’s statement was caught by a microphone that he apparently thought was off as he held...
maritime-executive.com
Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
BBC
Gaza: At least 21 killed in Jabalia refugee camp fire
At least 21 people - including 10 children - have been killed by a fire in a building in a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, a hospital director has told the BBC. The number of deaths at Jabalia refugee camp following the fire - which is now...
The Jewish Press
Ra’am’s Mansour Abbas Warns Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount Will ‘Lead to War’
Mansour Abbas, chair of the Islamist Ra’am party, warned Thursday in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News that allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount will “lead to war.”. Mansour said he is worried about the incoming right-wing government of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, comprised...
Cleric killed in restive Iranian city, protests rage on
DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A cleric at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the restive, mostly Sunni Muslim Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the official news agency IRNA said, threatening a spike in sectarian tensions complicating government efforts to contain widespread unrest.
The Jewish Press
Report: Netanyahu Conducting Secret Negotiations with Gantz, Lapid, Behind Smotrich’s Back
It was bound to happen, I warned before and after the November 1 election it was going to happen, and now it happened: Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly pulled a typical Bibi in an attempt to lure the “center-left” (or, in plain English, “Left”) into his coalition government.
The Jewish Press
Palestinians: Why Are Attacks on Christians Being Ignored?
A series of violent incidents in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, and the nearby towns of Beit Jala and Beit Sahour, have left Christians worried about their safety and future under the Palestinian Authority (PA). Many Christians living in these communities are complaining that the Palestinian Authority is not doing...
The Jewish Press
Diplomatic Invective: UN Takes Its War on Israel to Next Level
Every number of years, Israel’s adversaries at the UN undertake an initiative whose clear intention is to undermine the very legitimacy of the State of Israel. No one can forget the 1975 “Zionism is Racism” resolution in the UN General Assembly, which Ambassador Chaim Herzog famously tore up as he stood on the rostrum of that body. True, in 1991 the UN revoked the resolution, but it left its mark nonetheless. Trying to undermine Israel’s legitimacy remained a theme in global affairs years later; no one sought to undermine the legitimacy of France, Germany or Sweden.
BBC
Three Israelis killed by Palestinian in West Bank knife and car attack
Three Israelis have been killed by a Palestinian in a knife and car-ramming attack near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, the military says. The attacker stabbed civilians by an industrial zone and petrol station before hitting others with a car, military and media reports say. The 18-year-old...
Tapped to head new hard-right government, Netanyahu pledges Israeli unity
JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an official mandate on Sunday to form a new government and pledged that he would seek national consensus after an election in which Jewish far-rightists surged, drawing concern at home and abroad.
Israel’s far-right kingmaker joins memorial for racist rabbi
JERUSALEM (AP) — A far-right Israeli lawmaker, whose surging popularity helped propel former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back to power in last week’s general election, delivered a glowing tribute Thursday at a memorial event for an extremist rabbi assassinated in 1990. The lawmaker, Itamar Ben Gvir, has long...
The Jewish Press
Report: Israel Commissioned Long Range Armed Drones for Attack on Iran
Last week, former Likud minister Tzachi Hanegbi told Israel’s News12 that the new Netanyahu government would take steps “to destroy the nuclear facilities in Iran,” should it receive intelligence that Iran is about to produce a nuclear weapon. “In my assessment, he’ll have no choice but to...
msn.com
Israeli defense minister calls US investigation into journalist's killing a 'grave mistake'
The U.S. is investigating the death of Palestinian American journalist Shirin Abu Akleh. Israel's defense minister said Israel would not cooperate. The investigation was rebuffed Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who said during a speech to Israel's parliament that, "Our strong protest has been conveyed to the Americans at the appropriate levels. IDF soldiers will not be investigated by the FBI or by any foreign country or body, however friendly."
The Jewish Press
Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?
According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
The Jewish Press
Radicals with “Ben-Gvir-Phobia” Committed to Crashing Israel’s Diplomatic Relations
It’s in fashion to freak out about the supposedly “supremacist” Israeli government that might be formed in the coming weeks. A coalition led by the Likud with Ultra-Orthodox and Religious Zionist parties is said to be a nightmare scenario that will distance Israel from the West and from Jews in the Diaspora who mostly lean left.
Israeli airstrike on Syrian base kills 2 soldiers, wounds 3 others
Beirut — Israeli airstrikes killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three others when they slammed into an airbase in the province of Homs, a Syrian army statement said. The statement said Israeli warplanes fired missiles after flying over neighboring Lebanon. It added that some of the missiles were shot down before they hit their targets.
