Michelle Obama Explains The Real Meaning Of Her Iconic Saying

By Lee Moran
 5 days ago

Former first lady Michelle Obama has reiterated why her now-iconic “ when they go low, we go high ” call to action at the 2016 Democratic National Convention doesn’t mean losing the rage.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert asked if it was really even possible to “go high” given how the political discourse has turned so ugly during the Donald Trump years.

“I totally understand going high when somebody goes low but the bar is so low that staying at your own altitude still means higher,” Colbert said to Obama, who was promoting her new book, “The Light We Carry.”

“Do I actually have to go up here or can I just be normal? Do I have to be a saint? Because down here, I’m pissed off,” he added.

It’s a question frequently asked of Obama, she details in her book.

She responded: “For me, going high is not losing the urgency or the passion or the rage, especially when you are justified in it. Going high means finding the purpose in your rage. Rage without reason, without a plan, without direction, is just more rage. And we’ve been living in a lot of rage.”

Remaining low is “unsustainable” and nothing more than a “quick fix,” she said. “It doesn’t fix anything over the long term.”

“I’m trying to push us to think about solutions that will actually unite us and get us focused on the real problem. That’s what I mean when I say ‘go high,’” Obama added. “So, yes, go high. America, please, go high.”

Comments / 21

Gerald Briggs
4d ago

I remember that Obama saying that Jeremiah Wright (who said GD American) was His Mentor. I remember Obama cancelled US Prayer Day. I remember Obama invited the Muslim Community and Had prayer with them on the White House Lawn. I remember Obama's visit to Islamic Countries and bowing to their Religious Leaders. I remember Obama bailing out GM and GM used the money to build Cadillac Plant in China. I remember Obama put the US in Debt more than all of the other Presidents before him. What did I leave out??? Be Blessed

Reply
5
none ya
4d ago

Wow what a bunch of racist. I will never understand why Americans hate the way they do. It is sad and so ungodly.

Reply(5)
3
Bart Zele
3d ago

RAGE !!! That's what i felt the whole time her husband was in office !! And he has never left office , he just telling joe what to do , to finish killing america !! So the RAGE goes on !!

Reply
2
