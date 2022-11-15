Read full article on original website
NASA's Artemis moon rocket is hours from launch. Will it finally fly?
NASA is once again counting down the hours to the first flight test of its new 32-story-tall Artemis rocket, the one the agency hopes will carry astronauts back to the moon in just a few years. The space agency has been struggling to get the multi-billion-dollar rocket off the ground...
Black Death survivors gave descendants a genetic advantage — but with a cost
Nearly 700 years ago, one of the biggest pandemics ever swept the globe. And now a recent study suggests that outbreak of bubonic plague may have helped protect future generations against disease. NPR's Michaeleen Doucleff has this story on the Black Death. MICHAELEEN DOUCLEFF, BYLINE: In 1348, the bubonic plague...
Carrying out executions took a secret toll on workers — then changed their politics
Pretending to die isn't typically part of a correctional officer's job. But when the court issues a death warrant, there's often a team that has to rehearse the execution of the prisoner. In Nevada, one of the people they practiced on was officer Catarino Escobar. Escobar wasn't nervous when his...
11/17 KVCR Midday News: Negotiations for UC Strike, I-15 Major Drug Bust, Palm Springs Restoration Claims, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A press release from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced successors for Judy Woodruff. Negotiations to end a strike by University of California teaching assistants, graduate student instructors, tutors, and readers has entered a...
