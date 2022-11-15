Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. sanctions Russian, Belarusian for Guatemalan mining corruption
The U.S. State and Treasury departments sanctioned a Russian and a Belarusian for "acts of corruption that threaten the United States" in the Guatemalan mining sector.
The political nature of ESG is playing right into China’s hands
Environmental, social and governance ratings, coupled with the Biden administration’s subsidization of electric vehicles, are facilitating the misallocation of capital toward firms controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. ESG ratings are encouraging the politicization of retirees’ life savings and bolstering China’s stranglehold on the global energy sector.
US attorney general names special counsel to assess whether Trump should face charges
Merrick Garland’s move to appoint prosecutor Jack Smith comes just days after former president announced White House run
North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday in one of its most powerful tests ever, with Japan saying the weapon may have had the range to hit the US mainland. - 'A clear message' - The launch comes a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile in what Pyongyang said was a response to Sunday's talks between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.
Comments / 0