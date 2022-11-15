ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberia President Weah to watch son Tim and US at World Cup

By JONATHAN PAYE-LAYLEH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — George Weah never got to play at the World Cup despite being one of soccer’s greats. He’s making sure he doesn’t miss his son’s opportunity.

Weah, who is now the president of Liberia, is planning to be at the World Cup in Qatar to hopefully watch his son, Tim Weah, play for the United States.

The 56-year-old president was expected to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday for a nine-day stay. That gives him the chance to be there when the U.S. takes on Wales in its opening game at the tournament on Monday.

George Weah sent a letter to the Liberian Senate earlier this month informing them of his travel plans. He said that he would be at the World Cup from Nov. 15-23 following official trips to Morocco, Egypt and France. First Lady Clar Weah, mother of Tim, is also reportedly on the trip.

Tim Weah, 22, was born in New York while his father was still a professional player. The winger made his debut for the U.S. in 2018. This will be his first World Cup.

George Weah is one of the greatest players to come out of Africa and is still the only African to win the Ballon d’Or. He played as a forward for Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Chelsea and Manchester City during an 18-year club career. His final appearance for Liberia was in September 2018 when he made a surprise appearance in an exhibition game against Nigeria at the age of 51, a year after he’d been elected president of Liberia.

That meant that father and son both played international soccer in the same year.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

