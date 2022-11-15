ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

The LYCRA Company and HeiQ Introduce New LYCRA® naturalFX™ Technology That Offers Durable Comfort Stretch and Fit for 100% Cotton Knitwear

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qhOS_0jBEX8qP00

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, today announced the launch of LYCRA ® naturalFX™ technology, a proprietary textile finishing process for 100% cotton knit garments designed for mass market applications. Developed in collaboration with HeiQ, an industry leader in performance finish technologies, this application is the latest example of both companies’ ongoing efforts to bring more innovative and sustainable textile technologies to consumers worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005095/en/

The LYCRA Company and HeiQ introduce new LYCRA® naturalFX™ technology that offers durable comfort stretch and fit for 100% cotton knitwear. (Photo: Business Wire)

LYCRA ® naturalFX™ technology, powered by HeiQ, enhances cotton knitwear, addressing critical consumer pain points, and improving the consumer’s overall wearing experience. This technology provides durable comfort stretch, fit, and soft hand-feel to 100% cotton knitwear compared to conventional finishes.

Even after repeated washing and wearing, LYCRA ® naturalFX™ technology helps knitwear retain its shape, which helps extend the garment’s lifespan and potentially reduce its environmental impact.

“LYCRA ® naturalFX™ technology enhances the stretch and recovery properties of cotton knit fabrics and does so in a durable way with outstandingly soft hand,” said Nicolas Banyols, chief commercial officer at The LYCRA Company. “This breakthrough innovation not only improves the performance of everyday 100% cotton knitwear but is easy for mills to implement as it requires no investment in new equipment. We value HeiQ’s technical expertise and are excited to collaborate on the commercialization of this technology.”

All knits that use LYCRA ® naturalFX™ technology can be submitted to The LYCRA Company’s labs for quality control testing to ensure all consumer benefits are delivered, including comfort stretch, breathability, and durable fit. New logos will feature both the LYCRA ® and HeiQ brands and will be supported by customizable co-branded POS materials featuring the tagline, “In Sync with Nature’s Rhythm,” which are also available to brands and retailers.

While The LYCRA Company is leading the commercialization of this technology, HeiQ will collaborate and support the introduction through their brand network as well as manufacturing and selling the finishing directly to textile mills, leveraging their established global technical services to deliver optimized performance.

“Combining The LYCRA Company’s expertise in stretch fibers with HeiQ’s renowned innovation in textile chemical finishing has resulted in a truly unique, added-value technology that offers enhanced performance to cotton knitwear,” added Mike Mordente, head of the business unit textiles at HeiQ. “I am confident that LYCRA ® naturalFX™ technology will open up a new generation of enhanced stretch and recovery garments with comfort and durability.”

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, sustainable solutions, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA ®, LYCRA HyFit ®, LYCRA ® T400 ®, COOLMAX ®, THERMOLITE ®, ELASPAN ®, SUPPLEX ®, and TACTEL ®. The LYCRA Company’s legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA ® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers’ products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

LYCRA ® is a trademark of The LYCRA Company.

About HeiQ

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH) and listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE:HEIQ), HeiQ is a leader in textile and materials innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance technologies on the market today. HeiQ strives to improve the lives of billions of people through pioneering textiles and materials innovation. Combining three areas of expertise – scientific research, specialty materials manufacturing and consumer ingredient branding – HeiQ is the ideal innovation partner to create differentiating and sustainable products and capture the added value at the point of sale. With its 14 offices, 7 manufacturing sites and 7 R&D hubs, HeiQ today employs 240 professionals. It has a total capacity of 45,000 tons of specialty chemicals per year and serves over 1,000 industrial customers in over 60 countries. Today, HeiQ’s consumer goods and medical devices can be found in 56 countries. For more information, visit www.heiq.com.

HeiQ is a trademark or registered trademark of HeiQ Materials AG.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005095/en/

CONTACT: Karie J. Ford

Karie.J.Ford@Lycra.comJorge Fiens

jorge.fiens@heiq.com

KEYWORD: DELAWARE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUSTAINABILITY TEXTILES ENVIRONMENT MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: The LYCRA Company

PUB: 11/15/2022 05:00 AM/DISC: 11/15/2022 05:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Clear Inc and Atlantium Announce World-Class Water Purification & Disinfection Technologies to be Incorporated into the Global Real Estate Industry

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Atlantium is pleased to announce a new global venture with Clear Inc., an innovative Canadian company that equips, monitors, and maintains buildings’ air and water 24/7. Clear’s aim is to improve public health and safety by implementing an additional level of disinfection purification, preventing illness where we live and work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005073/en/ The Future is Clear (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Mamenta Selected by McAfee to Accelerate Time to Market and Streamline Marketing Operations Across Global Marketplaces

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Mamenta, Inc., a leading ecommerce service provider, announced today that it has been selected by McAfee to support the brand’s expansion into key ecommerce marketplaces across the globe. Through the partnership, McAfee will leverage Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform which links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Ultimately, Mamenta will enable unified sales and performance data, consistent content and brand messaging, along with streamlined order fulfilment, across global ecommerce marketplaces for McAfee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005129/en/ Official Rakuten Store (Graphic: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

ANE Welcomes Kimberley Wilson as Regional VP, Operations & Carrier Management

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Kimberley Wilson has joined the executive team of Agency Network Exchange (ANE) as its new Regional Vice President of Operations & Carrier Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005326/en/ Kimberley Wilson (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

Helbiz Completes Acquisition of Wheels

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it has completed the previously announced merger with Wheels Labs, Inc. (“Wheels”). The acquisition is expected to strengthen the ability to operate by expanding Helbiz’s presence to 67 markets globally, create a more diversified business model, and enhance the financial profiles of the Company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005301/en/ “I appreciate everyone’s dedication to the deal.” said Helbiz Founder and CEO Salvatore Palella. “Wheels’ assets and industry expertise are invaluable to us. We believe that the acquisition can accelerate our efforts to advance our product development, enhance customer experience, and push our top line and operating efficiency to the next level. This will further solidify our near-term goal of achieving profitability and our long-term goal of disrupting the micro-mobility industry and bringing a sustainable, modern transportation alternative for everyone.” (Photo: Business Wire
The Associated Press

Continental Integrates Ambarella’s Scalable System-on-Chip Family in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- In the future, Continental will offer Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions based on the “CV3” artificial intelligence (AI) system-on-chip (SoC) family from semiconductor company Ambarella. The high-performance, power-efficient and scalable SoC portfolio, which is built for ADAS applications, complements Continental’s solutions for assisted driving and further advances vehicle automation. The more sensors that are installed in a vehicle, the greater the amount of data collected to detect the environment. The joint solution with centralized single-chip processing based on 5-nanometer technology enables the next generation of vehicles to process the environmental perception of multiple sensors even faster, thanks to the increased performance level. Sensor solutions include high-resolution cameras, radars, lidars as well as ultrasonic sensors. The integrated SoC enables early data fusion, in which the information from different sensors is processed simultaneously for various applications such as emergency brake assist, parking or cruising. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005113/en/ Continental is expanding its solutions for assisted driving with a powerful and energy-efficient system-on-chip family from Ambarella. (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy