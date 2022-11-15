BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

In time for National Working Daughters Day, Working Daughter, a community for people balancing eldercare and career, today announced its list of The Best Places To Work For Working Daughters. The list recognizes companies that support family caregivers and also raises awareness that businesses must do more to make caregiving and career compatible.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005126/en/

The Best Places to Work for Working Daughters program recognizes companies that support employee caregivers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

More than 1 in 6 working Americans assist with the care of an elderly or disabled family member, relative, or friend. Working daughters often suffer work-related difficulties and switch to less demanding jobs, take time off, or quit work altogether due to their dual roles. As a result, they suffer loss of wages and benefits. Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost to businesses from caregivers leaving the work force was an estimated $3.3 billion. Now, with gender equity stalling in the workplace, supporting caregivers at work must be a business imperative.

“Many companies have programs in place to help workers who are parents, but equally important is supporting workers with parents – the working daughters and sons who care for aging and/or ill family members,” said Working Daughter founder Liz O’Donnell. “Inclusion on the list sends a strong message that a company understands and supports its employee caregivers and my hope is this list will grow exponentially by next year.”

To create the list, Working Daughter evaluated companies on how their policies, benefits, and culture support working caregivers. This year’s honorees are:

Adobe

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cisco

Elsevier

Fannie Mae

Fidelity

Morgan Stanley

Naviant

Salesforce

Seniorlink

Read why each company was selected at www.WorkingDaughter.com/BestCos2022

Working Daughter is a community for women, and men, balancing eldercare, career and more. Working Daughter’s mission is twofold: to make sure no one goes through caregiving feeling alone and to make care and career compatible. The company strives to build awareness of and support for the millions of women caring for aging and ill family members. Its nationally recognized private Facebook community provides 24/7 support for caregivers and its WD at Work program helps businesses create more family friendly cultures.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005126/en/

CONTACT: Liz O’Donnell

(617) 365-7172

liz@workingdaughter.com

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION) WOMEN SENIORS PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES HUMAN RESOURCES FAMILY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSUMER

SOURCE: Working Daughter

PUB: 11/15/2022 05:01 AM/DISC: 11/15/2022 05:02 AM