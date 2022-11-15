ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Texas lawmakers file bills in response to Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
UVALDE, TX
keranews.org

Uvalde families set sights on next steps after midterm losses

One week has passed since Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, was elected for a third term after beating Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The news made many Republicans celebrate. But in Uvalde, the home to the deadliest school shooting in Texas, some families were outraged since none of their preferred candidates locally — or statewide — won.
UVALDE, TX
newsnationnow.com

Uvalde school district approves new design, police chief

UVALDE, TX (NewsNation) — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District approved the location and design for a new elementary school to replace Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. The district also voted on hiring new interim police Chief Josh Gutierrez, replacing Pete Arredondo. During a...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde CISD board names new interim police chief

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board met Wednesday evening to vote on hiring a new interim police chief. The board unanimously voted to hire Josh Gutierrez as the new interim police chief for the district. The decision comes nearly three months after district police chief Pete Arredondo was fired following his actions on the day of the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre

The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
UVALDE, TX
The Trace

The Trace

New York City, NY
800
Followers
501
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

The Trace is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to expanding coverage of guns in the United States.

 https://www.thetrace.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy