Nashville, TN

WKRN

Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from …. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Historic I-24 traffic experiment aims to improve …. In an effort to...
WKRN

20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville BNA

A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. 20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Lead drug prosecutors respond to Brookmeade Park concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Drugs arrests, fires, and overdoses is what continues to go on at Nashville's Brookmeade Park. Some community members call what's happening catch and release, a system that lets the offenders back out on the streets. “We’re still waiting for the individuals to be helped in...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TBI confirms August fire at Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has ruled the fire at the Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set. Agents say arson is to blame for the courthouse that went up in flames in early August. Previously reviewed surveillance video showed two people in the...
fox17.com

Two men arrested after 10-month investigation into Music City Pawn shops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men have been arrested after a 10-month investigation revealed four Music City Pawn locations were knowingly buying and selling stolen merchandise. Metro Police report the owner and operator, 52-year-old Damon Holland, along with 38-year-old John Baker have been arrested for their alleged fraud involvement...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday. Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

BNA expects crowds for Thanksgiving holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Thanksgiving is around the corner, Nashville International Airport (BNA) expects to have a large amount of people come through its doors between Nov. 20-28. To deal with the congestion, BNA 'urges' passengers to heed the following guidelines. Firstly, passengers are asked to check to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Do steel plates on the road damage your car? Experts explain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are steel plates on the road in nearly 300 project locations across metro Nashville, according to NDOT. The plates are all listed through Metro’s Right-of-Way Permitting Division. This list is updated daily based on new excavation permits that require the plates on the roads.
NASHVILLE, TN

