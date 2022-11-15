Read full article on original website
High speed chase through Nashville ends with arrest
Officers were patrolling the area of Murfreesboro Pike and Edge-O-Lake Drive Thursday when they spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding.
WSMV
Officers thought she was drunk behind the wheel; then another officer arrived and took her home
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Late in the night in August 2020, Portland officers Ebram Azer and Tanner Craddock noticed an SUV driving without headlights on. According to an internal police investigation obtained by WSMV4 Investigates, Craddock immediately recognized the driver as Kristen Daughtry, a Portland Chamber of Commerce employee. He...
WKRN
Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from …. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Historic I-24 traffic experiment aims to improve …. In an effort to...
WKRN
20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville BNA
A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. 20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana...
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
fox17.com
Lead drug prosecutors respond to Brookmeade Park concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Drugs arrests, fires, and overdoses is what continues to go on at Nashville's Brookmeade Park. Some community members call what's happening catch and release, a system that lets the offenders back out on the streets. “We’re still waiting for the individuals to be helped in...
WSMV
Pawn shop owner/operator arrested after 10-month police investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over 1,000 stolen items were seized by Metro Police from a Middle Tennessee pawn shop on Tuesday. A 10-month investigation led Metro Police to carry out search warrants simultaneously at four Music City Pawn locations – three in Davidson County and one in Franklin. “Whenever...
fox17.com
World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
Raleigh News & Observer
Gunfire erupts at a construction site, Tennessee cops say. Worker charged with murder
A worker died after gunfire rang out at a Tennessee construction site, officials said. Now, the 42-year-old’s co-worker is facing a murder charge, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Santos Reynario Ramirez-Martinez was shot and killed while working on a building on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Officials said “a...
fox17.com
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
fox17.com
TBI confirms August fire at Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has ruled the fire at the Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set. Agents say arson is to blame for the courthouse that went up in flames in early August. Previously reviewed surveillance video showed two people in the...
fox17.com
Two men arrested after 10-month investigation into Music City Pawn shops
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men have been arrested after a 10-month investigation revealed four Music City Pawn locations were knowingly buying and selling stolen merchandise. Metro Police report the owner and operator, 52-year-old Damon Holland, along with 38-year-old John Baker have been arrested for their alleged fraud involvement...
Woman hit with wrench before car stolen in Nashville
A knock on the door in the night led to one woman being hit in the head with a wrench and her car stolen.
WSMV
Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday. Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.
fox17.com
BNA expects crowds for Thanksgiving holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Thanksgiving is around the corner, Nashville International Airport (BNA) expects to have a large amount of people come through its doors between Nov. 20-28. To deal with the congestion, BNA 'urges' passengers to heed the following guidelines. Firstly, passengers are asked to check to...
WSMV
Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
WSMV
Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
‘It’s unacceptably high’: Nashville mayor comments on 2022 murder rates surpassing year-to-date numbers from 2021
As Davidson County approaches 100 murders so far this year, Nashville Mayor John Cooper pointed to a cause for the growing crime that's already surpassed the 91 homicides noted by Metro Police this time last year.
wgnsradio.com
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
WSMV
Do steel plates on the road damage your car? Experts explain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are steel plates on the road in nearly 300 project locations across metro Nashville, according to NDOT. The plates are all listed through Metro’s Right-of-Way Permitting Division. This list is updated daily based on new excavation permits that require the plates on the roads.
