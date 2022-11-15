Read full article on original website
As heating costs are set to rise, counties see more demand for energy assistance
As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. Many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating bills due to higher fuel prices and a slightly colder weather forecast this winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
Some Wisconsin frac sand mines see growing demand from oil, natural gas companies
After a major contraction of Wisconsin's frac sand mining industry, companies that survived recent downturns are seeing demand for sand used to drill for oil and natural gas rise again. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows Texas based Smart Sand, Inc., which has mines in western...
Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin
After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
Additional free COVID-19 tests available for Wisconsin residents through Say Yes! COVID Test Program
Wisconsin residents can order another round of free at-home COVID tests. All households can now place an order for a new test kit every month. One kit contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. You order through the “Say Yes! COVID Test” website and tests are shipped through Amazon.
Slippery road conditions, rising heat costs, and donating deer meat
Snowy conditions make for slippery streets. Authorities warn drivers to drive slowly and leave additional space between cars. Then, heating bills in Wisconsin are expected to increase by 33 percent this winter. Experts say there are steps households can take to reduce the impact. Finally, as the deer archery season continues and more hunters get ready for the 9-day gun deer season, a local wildlife rehabilitation organization ask for donations of deer hearts and meat to feed rehabilitating animals.
New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action
AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
Wisconsin Officials Warn Residents Of USPS Scam
Officials from a Wisconsin town are warning residents about yet another scam going around and it could happen anywhere else in the state and in Minnesota, so it's best to brush up on it so you don't become a victim. There is a scam for absolutely everything these days. Scammers...
Do a majority of Wisconsinites support legalizing marijuana?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. MOre FACT BRiefs from...
Wisconsin DOT provides winter road condition reports for state roadways
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is providing winter road condition reports for over 14,000 miles of state roadways. With the season’s first accumulating snowfall for most of Wisconsin, including winter weather advisories on Monday in western Wisconsin, the DOT is reminding people who plan on traveling in the state that they can find road condition reports at 511wi.gov.
Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
Wisconsin DHS to cover 91% of nursing home cost for Medicaid members next year
According to DHS, demand for long-term care services will rise faster than the workforce will grow in the coming years. A significant amount of the increase will go toward wages and benefits.
These are the different forms winter weather can take on in Wisconsin
Most commonly, we think of snow and cold when we talk about winter weather, but winter weather can show itself in many ways!
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory virus that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
A few small Wisconsin towns are rejecting federal coronavirus relief funding
Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding are being funneled to local governments across Wisconsin as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a massive federal stimulus package. But a few small Wisconsin communities have turned down the money. Four Wisconsin communities — the town of Wood...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
Wisconsin BBB Warns of Increase in Scam Attempts
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning residents of an increase in scam attempts. Officials with the service say they have been notified of individuals posing as Medicare or Health Insurance Marketplace representatives in order to gain access to personal information. Some warning signs a call might be fraudulent are offers for large discounts on coverage or free gifts in exchange for signing up, according to the BBB. Those who believe they may have been the victim of a scammer are encouraged to contact the Medicare hotline or the Health Insurance Marketplace call center.
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
Wisconsin-based company under investigation for allegedly using child labor
A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which is headquartered in Grant County and employs 17,000 people who clean 700 food processing plants nationwide.
