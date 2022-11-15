ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wpr.org

As heating costs are set to rise, counties see more demand for energy assistance

As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. Many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating bills due to higher fuel prices and a slightly colder weather forecast this winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin

After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Slippery road conditions, rising heat costs, and donating deer meat

Snowy conditions make for slippery streets. Authorities warn drivers to drive slowly and leave additional space between cars. Then, heating bills in Wisconsin are expected to increase by 33 percent this winter. Experts say there are steps households can take to reduce the impact. Finally, as the deer archery season continues and more hunters get ready for the 9-day gun deer season, a local wildlife rehabilitation organization ask for donations of deer hearts and meat to feed rehabilitating animals.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows

(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action

AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin DOT provides winter road condition reports for state roadways

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is providing winter road condition reports for over 14,000 miles of state roadways. With the season’s first accumulating snowfall for most of Wisconsin, including winter weather advisories on Monday in western Wisconsin, the DOT is reminding people who plan on traveling in the state that they can find road condition reports at 511wi.gov.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory virus that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin BBB Warns of Increase in Scam Attempts

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning residents of an increase in scam attempts. Officials with the service say they have been notified of individuals posing as Medicare or Health Insurance Marketplace representatives in order to gain access to personal information. Some warning signs a call might be fraudulent are offers for large discounts on coverage or free gifts in exchange for signing up, according to the BBB. Those who believe they may have been the victim of a scammer are encouraged to contact the Medicare hotline or the Health Insurance Marketplace call center.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin-based company under investigation for allegedly using child labor

A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which is headquartered in Grant County and employs 17,000 people who clean 700 food processing plants nationwide.
NEBRASKA STATE

