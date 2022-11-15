ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Primary care at Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands in Southern Pines

Sarah Durbin, NP, is the newest addition to the primary care team located at PMC — Morganton Park in Southern Pines. Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced Durbin to the team of three board-certified primary care physicians and five advanced practice providers. Durbin earned her master’s in nursing with a...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Basketball Programs Officially Sign 2023 Recruiting Classes

The UNC men’s and women’s basketball programs have officially inked the newest members of the Tar Heels. Six players signed their national letters of intent recently, solidifying their commitments to play in Chapel Hill. Here’s a look at each one, starting with the foursome playing for head coach Courtney Banghart and the women’s team:
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Basketball Trounces South Carolina State in Chapel Hill

The No. 13 UNC women’s basketball had no trouble against South Carolina State in Carmichael Arena Wednesday, easily dispatching the Bulldogs 93-25. Junior guard Deja Kelly missed her first game as a Tar Heel, sitting out as a precaution after sustaining an ankle injury earlier in the season. Sophomore Destiny Adams started in her place, and made her first collegiate start one to remember. After scoring 10 points against TCU last weekend, Adams more than doubled that output with a career-high 23 points on 10-14 shooting in just 21 minutes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

'Something needed to be done': Black man illegally searched and arrested in 1990 raid reacts to town of Chapel Hill's apology 32 years later

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The town of Chapel Hill is trying to right a wrong from three decades ago. The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to apologize for the town’s role in a Nov. 16, 1990, raid when dozens of Black patrons at a North Graham Street club near West Franklin Street were unlawfully searched and arrested.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Surge of Flu, RSV Cases in Children Lead UNC Hospitals to Open More Beds

An influx of flu and Respiratory Syncytial virus, or RSV, cases in children is causing UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to open up more beds. A release from UNC Health on Thursday said the main hospital building recently created a “Pediatric Surge Unit” on its sixth floor in order to provide more care space for children suffering from the common respiratory illnesses. Six more beds became available thanks to the unit on Wednesday, with the aim of providing some relief to UNC Children’s Hospital, which is at capacity from flu and RSV cases to young patients.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Building Blocker

Paul Hoolahan was one of the Carolina building blocks. Back in the fall of 1970, I was covering UNC sports for the Daily Tar Heel. After practice one day, senior offensive lineman Paul Hoolahan stopped me and said, “Watch out for the Tar Heels this season.”. I wanted to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Commissioners Set Goals, Open Applications for Schools Safety Task Force

The Board of Orange County Commissioners drew attention from some community members earlier this year when the idea was floated of creating a buffer zone around school grounds for protests and demonstrations. While Orange County School leaders and students reported feeling unsafe due to some protests in late 2021, other community members argued that such an ordinance would hinder their constitutional rights.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: County Commissioner Karen Howard

Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 15th. She discussed midterm election results, updated Chatham County Capital Projects, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.

Comments / 0

Community Policy