ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019

Crown Center, Westin Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Crown Center Historic District is bounded by Main Street, Pershing Road, 27th Street, McGee Street Trafficway, and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri. This district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City Police Board claims the city is manipulating budget to spend less on KCPD

Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners claims the city is undercounting its revenue so the city can spend less on police. Because the Kansas City Police Department is under state control, the Missouri Legislature sets the minimum share of its general fund that Kansas City must allocate to its police department. That share is now 25%, after voters across the state passed a constitutional amendment earlier this month to raise it from 20%.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kansascitymag.com

Kansas City restaurant news for November 2022

Here’s a roundup of some of the most exciting openings in KC’s food and drink scene plus a sad closure of one of the city’s best coffee shops. Downtown Misson already had an impressive collection of bars, from the sours of Sandhills Brewing to the homey (membership-required) Keyhole Tavern. Now, it’s got a serious cocktail bar, The Primrose, at 5622 Johnson Drive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used today

Gotham Apartments on Linwood, Kansas City, Missouri.Google Maps. The Gotham Apartments are located at 2718 Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City. It is a four-story brick apartment building with a concrete foundation. The building was designed in 1919. The apartments were designed by the architectural firm Greenebaum and Hardy. The architectural design is Neoclassical Revival style.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904

Mineral Hall, 4340 Oak Street, Kansas City, Jackson County, Missouri.Jack Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Originally, this building known as Mineral Hall served as a residence in Kansas City, Missouri. The building was constructed in 1903. The architect was Louis Singleton Curtiss, notable in Kansas City, and the architectural design is Prairie School which combines other elements of Second Empire, Art Nouveau, and Neoclassical.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police enforce citations for illegal car sideshows

Kansas City community members are voicing their concerns about Kansas City Public Schools’ Blueprint 2030. Talented high school basketballer may be unable to play because school can’t field a team. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A rising high school basketball star could be sidelined during her important junior...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy