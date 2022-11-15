Read full article on original website
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
The historic Baker-Vawter Building built in 1920 on Wyandotte was repurposed into lofts in 2005 thanks to SWD ArchitectsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Popular KCK barbecue food truck now has permanent location
Since May 2021, Jerone and Nykita Slater have run Holy Smoke BBQ at 81st and Leavenworth Road. Now they're opening a permanent restaurant.
Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019
Crown Center, Westin Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Crown Center Historic District is bounded by Main Street, Pershing Road, 27th Street, McGee Street Trafficway, and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri. This district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.
KCTV 5
Skies holiday popup bar to hold next round of reservations after initial sellout
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The ‘Winter Skies’ holiday popup bar announced it would be open on select December days. For the first four days, its 500 availabilities sold out in under 15 minutes. Thursday at 11:17 a.m., the reservation window will be open for the remaining December...
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri.
KC Downtown Council: Royals fans will have easy access to new stadium
Kansas City's Downtown Council says baseball fans will have easy access to a new Kansas City Royals stadium, wherever it is located.
Grand Place bringing amenities, office space to old Kansas City Star building
Developers are bringing Grand Place into the building the Kansas City Star used for more than a century in Crossroads.
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.
Kansas City families warn of contractor who takes money, doesn’t complete work
One man said he Franklin Hood, owner of HR Excavating and Hauling, over a year ago and the work still isn't done. Now he’s out over $7,000.
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
bluevalleypost.com
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
kcur.org
Kansas City Police Board claims the city is manipulating budget to spend less on KCPD
Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners claims the city is undercounting its revenue so the city can spend less on police. Because the Kansas City Police Department is under state control, the Missouri Legislature sets the minimum share of its general fund that Kansas City must allocate to its police department. That share is now 25%, after voters across the state passed a constitutional amendment earlier this month to raise it from 20%.
Downtown KC businesses react to Royals' moving plans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News of the change in site of the Kansas City Royals' baseball stadium is still sending shockwaves throughout the city. With the possibility of a "Ballpark District" addition surrounding the stadium with food, entertainment, etc., the biggest question is where this will all be going.
kansascitymag.com
Kansas City restaurant news for November 2022
Here’s a roundup of some of the most exciting openings in KC’s food and drink scene plus a sad closure of one of the city’s best coffee shops. Downtown Misson already had an impressive collection of bars, from the sours of Sandhills Brewing to the homey (membership-required) Keyhole Tavern. Now, it’s got a serious cocktail bar, The Primrose, at 5622 Johnson Drive.
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light District
Mainstreet Theatre in the Power & Light District, Kansas City, Missouri.Ed Roberts, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2007, the historic Mainstreet Theatre located at 1400 Main St. in downtown Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This theatre was also formerly known as the Empire Theatre.
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used today
Gotham Apartments on Linwood, Kansas City, Missouri.Google Maps. The Gotham Apartments are located at 2718 Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City. It is a four-story brick apartment building with a concrete foundation. The building was designed in 1919. The apartments were designed by the architectural firm Greenebaum and Hardy. The architectural design is Neoclassical Revival style.
Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904
Mineral Hall, 4340 Oak Street, Kansas City, Jackson County, Missouri.Jack Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Originally, this building known as Mineral Hall served as a residence in Kansas City, Missouri. The building was constructed in 1903. The architect was Louis Singleton Curtiss, notable in Kansas City, and the architectural design is Prairie School which combines other elements of Second Empire, Art Nouveau, and Neoclassical.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police enforce citations for illegal car sideshows
Kansas City community members are voicing their concerns about Kansas City Public Schools’ Blueprint 2030. Talented high school basketballer may be unable to play because school can’t field a team. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A rising high school basketball star could be sidelined during her important junior...
