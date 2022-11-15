Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Greg Hardy Drops, Rocks, Decisions Hasim Rahman Jr. Over Four
Moody Theater, Austin, Texas - In a shocker, boxing newcomer Greg Hardy (2-0, 1 KO) dropped, rocked and decisioned the far more experienced Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-2, 6 KOs) All three judges scored it 39-36. Hardy accepted the fight on late notice after Rahman's original opponent, MMA legend Vitor Belfort,...
MMAmania.com
Chaos! Dillon Danis slugs KSI, gets clocked in wild street brawl at Misfits Boxing weigh ins (Video)
The 14th annual World MMA Awards were recently announced for the Sahara hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 8, so there’s still time to get your vote casted for “Clown of the Year.” Fortunately the category has just one nominee, part-time Bellator MMA fighter and full-time troublemaker Dillon Danis.
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed off’ KSI knows he and Deji could beat ‘borderline disrespectful’ Floyd Mayweather
J.J. “KSI” Olatunji wasn’t pleased to see his brother, Deji Olatunji, toyed with against boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in their recent exhibition match. This past weekend (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mayweather had his most fun time performing in an exhibition yet. The all-time great faced basically zero resistance from his novice counterpart en route to a sixth round technical knockout (watch highlights). Despite the result, KSI still feels his brother has what it takes to beat someone of Mayweather’s greatness.
worldboxingnews.net
Shocking videos of troubled Chris Eubank cause serious concern
British boxing superstar Chris Eubank is going through a challenging period in his life, judging by two videos circulating on social media. Eubank has suffered tragedy in his life of late and was incoherent in a pair of incidents captured over the past week. One was an awful interview that...
MMA Fighting
Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights
Watch Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights from the Misfits x DAZN Series 3 boxing event, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. Hardy and Rahman Jr. met on the main card of the influencer boxing event, which took place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was the second pro boxing match for Hardy, a former NFL player and UFC fighter. He made a successful debut this past October with a second-round knockout of Mike Cook.
Joe Rogan praises Israel Adesanya’s response to loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “The way he responded to that loss is better than anybody ever”
Joe Rogan has praised Israel Adesanya‘s response following his loss at UFC 281. Last Saturday night, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon for yet another title defense. Standing opposite Adesanya was former kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira. In kickboxing, the two men already faced off twice, with the Brazilian winning both times.
bodyslam.net
Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury: Two weeks to go! – Most UK fans: No one cares!
Tyson Fury faced another backlash from UK fans after posting about his upcoming fight with Derek Chisora. Most UK fans responded with ‘no one cares’ or ‘I forgot this fight was happening’ in direct response to Fury facing Chisor for an unwarranted third time. Chisora gets...
worldboxingnews.net
Liam Davies targets world title after winning European strap
BRITISH SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT champion Liam Davies added the European and WBC International titles to his ever-increasing CV by outclassing Ionut Baluta over 12 rounds in Telford. Davies was the dominant force throughout the fight, pitching his tactics to perfection and frustrating the wayward Baluta, who simply couldn’t effectively get himself...
MMA Fighting
Misfit Boxing 3 video: FaZe Temperrr levels Overtflow with one-punch, 30-second knockout
FaZe Temperrr showed that he’s not just an esports athlete. The popular gamer scored a quick knockout at Saturday’s Misfit Boxing 3 event at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, needing just 30 seconds to put Twitch celebrity Overtflow down for the count with a one-punch walloping.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder vs Charlie Zelenoff – Mike Tyson loves it
Mike Tyson is all of us when it comes to the anomaly that is the ridiculous Deontay Wilder vs Charlie Zelenoff beatdown. Tyson gave a comic reaction to the infamous Wilder gym incident with boxing’s most celebrated myth Charlie Z. The former undisputed heavyweight champion virally discussed Wilder’s battering...
worldboxingnews.net
Austin Trout signs Bare Knuckle deal, ready to go in 2023
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), The World’s Fastest Growing Combat Sports’ Promotion, has announced the signing of Former Junior Middleweight Boxing World Champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout’ to a multi-fight promotional contract. Fighting out of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Trout has compiled a professional boxing...
