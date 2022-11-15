Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather and the loss that killed a 93-0 Pay-Per-View
Floyd Mayweather lost out on a 93-0 undefeated Pay Per View when a prospective opponent lost for the first time. Mayweather got linked to fighting Paul Spadafora almost his entire career as the pair turned professional within a year of each other at the same weight. The pair enjoyed infamous...
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury In February, 'No More Running'
Jake Paul wants to settle his feud with Tommy Fury once and for all ... saying he'll fight TNT in the U.K. in February -- or he's moving on forever. The Problem Child announced his plans in a message to Fury's promoter on Tuesday ... saying, "Dear @FrankWarren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running."
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?
Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Really Wants 2 Former WWE Stars To Return To The Company
Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July he’s been bringing former stars back to the company, and there’s been a lot of talk about former stars who could return in the months to come. Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE) is...
bodyslam.net
UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport
The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya stoppage was early
Michael Bisping wouldn’t be surprised if Israel Adesanya is frustrated by his UFC 281 stoppage loss, but doesn’t think it was early. Last Saturday night at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira in the main event. ‘Stylebender’ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the final round, ‘Poatan’ secured a TKO finish to capture the UFC middleweight championship.
Eddie Alvarez thinks 'it's time for Round 3' with Michael Chandler, who says he loves the idea
Both Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler are down for a trilogy fight. Alvarez and Chandler engaged in almost nine rounds of carnage in two title fights under the Bellator banner, with Chandler winning their first meeting in 2011 by fourth-round submission and Alvarez exacting his revenge two years later in a close fight.
ewrestlingnews.com
Reby Sky Goes Viral, News & Notes On The XFL, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, More
WKBN.com has an article up looking at WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura’s recent visit to the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio. WRAL.com is running a story on Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with a goth outfit. You can check...
Boxing Scene
Cherneka Johnson, IBF Champion, Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella
DiBella Entertainment has signed IBF super bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson to an exclusive promotional agreement. Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs), of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, seized the IBF women’s world super bantamweight title by defeating Melissa Esquivel on April 20, in her hometown at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Born in Tauranga, New Zealand, Johnson is the second Maori ever to win a world boxing title.
Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene
Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
ng-sportingnews.com
Floyd Mayweather reveals simple reason for competing in boxing exhibition fights despite being retired
Floyd Mayweather has been entertaining boxing fans since the 1996 Olympics. Whether it is his in-ring ability or his antics in and out of the ring, Mayweather always makes things exciting. Even retired, Mayweather manages to stay relevant in boxing. The Hall of Famer retired from professional fighting in 2017...
BoxingNews24.com
Should Jermall Charlo be stripped of WBC 160-lb title for inactivity?
By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo has been inactive for 17 months since defending his WBC middleweight title against Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021. The WBC has yet to step in and strip the inactive Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) or give him the emeritus tag they give their injured champions if they’ve been sitting inactive for ages.
BoxingNews24.com
OFFICIAL: Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Las Vegas!
The biggest rivalry of the modern boxing era will finally settle its score in early 2023 when Southern California superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) takes on Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs). Las Vegas, Nevada, the historic home of boxing’s greatest grudge matches, will play host to one of the most anticipated fights to date, as the undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line in a 12-round, 136-pound catchweight bout.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Really Don't Think It'll Damage My Legacy If Spence Fight Doesn't Happen
Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.
Michael Bisping sympathizes with Israel Adesanya but defends UFC 281 stoppage: 'If I were Israel, I'd be pretty annoyed'
Michael Bisping has mixed feelings about the way things went down in the main event of UFC 281. The former UFC middleweight champion believes referee Marc Goddard did a fine job in stopping the title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira when he did, but he can also understand why Adesanya feels it was premature.
worldboxingnews.net
Six of the Greatest Boxing Champions of All Time
Are you a fan of boxing? Do you want to know who the greatest boxing champions of all time are? Boxing is a sport with a long and storied history. It has been around for centuries and has produced some of the most legendary athletes in all of sports. Six...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia in April on DAZN & Showtime pay-per-view
By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has revealed that he’ll be taking a tune-up fight against a still-to-be-determined opponent on January 7th, followed by a 136-lb catchweight clash against Ryan Garcia in April. According to Mike Coppinger, the Tank vs. Ryan fight will be in April in...
Comments / 1