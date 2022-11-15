Bootstrap Coffee Roasters is now Backstory Coffee Roasters and they’ve opened a second location in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood. Backstory has a beautiful new space with vaulted ceilings and velvet wallpaper inside the lobby of The Duffey Flats. Many historic elements of the buildings past helped shape its design. The wallpaper was created with old photos of Minneapolis and the wood shelving is reclaimed wood from the building when it was the Minneapolis Iron Store. Backstory Coffee Roasters Minneapolis location is open seven days a week from 7am to 3pm. The space can also be used for co-working.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO