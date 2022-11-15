Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Children’s Minnesota opens mental health unit to meet surge in demand
Children’s Minnesota will open a new in-patient mental health unit in St. Paul this month to meet a surge in demand for mental health care. “It’s a dire moment for kids from a mental health standpoint,” said chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota, Gigi Chawla.
mprnews.org
Minnesota events will honor transgender people killed this year across U.S.
On Thursday, Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez announced an honorary resolution observing Transgender Day of Remembrance. “Transgender Day of Remembrance is also observed as Transgender Day of Resilience to celebrate the resilience and power of trans and gender non-conforming people still living, fighting for their safety and protecting each other,” Chavez said during the council meeting. “Transgender and gender non-conforming people deserve the resources and protections necessary to be celebrated in life, not only death.”
fox9.com
St. Paul coffee roaster changes name and expands into Minneapolis
Bootstrap Coffee Roasters is now Backstory Coffee Roasters and they’ve opened a second location in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood. Backstory has a beautiful new space with vaulted ceilings and velvet wallpaper inside the lobby of The Duffey Flats. Many historic elements of the buildings past helped shape its design. The wallpaper was created with old photos of Minneapolis and the wood shelving is reclaimed wood from the building when it was the Minneapolis Iron Store. Backstory Coffee Roasters Minneapolis location is open seven days a week from 7am to 3pm. The space can also be used for co-working.
mprnews.org
Transgender Day of Remembrance kindles sadness, celebration
Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20 honors the memory of those killed in acts of anti-transgender violence worldwide. That violence is an increasing problem in the U.S., where 57 transgender people died by homicide in 2021, a record. Many were women of color. “This is a hard week for...
10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season
Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
Minneapolis leaders push new directive to end encampment clearings
MINNEAPOLIS — It'll be the first winter the Near North encampment — at the corner of Second and Fremont Avenues North — will sit blanketed in snow without a tent in sight. However, that doesn't mean the fight to end encampment clearings in Minneapolis is over. "The...
mprnews.org
Student food insecurity, school meal debt rising across Minnesota
The worst part of Angie Richey’s job is having to call families and ask them to pay their school lunch debt. She is the nutrition services supervisor for the Roseville and St Anthony school districts and, just three months into the school year, she says lunch debt is in the tens of thousands of dollars - higher than she’s ever seen it in the 12 years she’s worked in school nutrition.
Sun Country Announces 15 New Summer Destinations from MSP
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced 15 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport begining this coming summer. Sun County says its summer schedule will connect us to Colorado Springs' mountains, the Jersey Shore, Kansas City barbecue, the Black Hills, and Lousiville's bourbon country. The nonstop...
V3 Center set to break ground in North Minneapolis this week; demolition begins
MINNEAPOLIS — "What we want to do is really hit on the excellence that our community has," said Malik Rucker, the director of community engagement and partnerships with the new V3 Center, a health-and-wellness center that will soon call this Plymouth and Lyndale Avenue intersection in North Minneapolis, home.
St. Cloud State University
Field trip: Delta Airlines and Four Seasons
After over a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Hospitality and Tourism club went on a trip to the Twin Cities to visit two prominent industry facilities. Dr. Hung-Chih ‘Alvin’ Yu led the trip experience. Delta Airlines senior avionic technician Thomas Trenda led students on a tour...
kvrr.com
Leonard Peltier “Walk For Justice” gets from Minneapolis to Washington, DC
WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Supporters of a Native man serving two life sentences for the murders of two FBI agents in South Dakota hold a Leonard Peltier Walk to Justice. It began in Minneapolis in August and activists made it to Washington, DC Saturday after an 1,103 mile journey. A rally was held Monday afternoon.
mprnews.org
Photos: Twin Cities sees first sticky snowfall
On Monday morning the Twin Cities metro area saw its first sticky snow fall of the season. As in Minnesota winter tradition, more than 300 car crashes were reported on Minnesota highways. For greater Minnesota, this isn’t new. Duluth already had six inches of snow and west-central Minnesota woke up with a dusting Sunday.
kymnradio.net
Northfield Hospital limiting visitors due to RSV; Hillmann expresses gratitude to voters; Slow approach taken with Archer House redevelopment
Northfield Hospital announced yesterday that visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed during the current Respiratory Syncytial. According to a statement released by the hospital, the restriction is to protect both patients and children who are at risk of serious illness from the highly contagious virus. Cases...
Eater
Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities
This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins
Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
Mary Moriarty pledges transparency when she becomes Hennepin County attorney
MINNEAPOLIS – After more than three decades as a public defender, Mary Moriarty will be on the other side of criminal cases come January when she is sworn in as Hennepin County attorney. She won the race for the top prosecutor in the state's most populous county by 16 points in last week's election, defeating Martha Holton Dimick, a former prosecutor and district court judge. A year after Minneapolis voters rejected a ballot measure to replace the police department with a new agency, her victory is a win for progressives seeking changes in the criminal justice system, especially after George...
