Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th
PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
VINP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this investments platform would post...
NuVasive (NUVA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Cut
NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents for third-quarter 2022, up 68.8% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and European medical device regulation, among others. GAAP loss...
Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
SOVO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Kohl's (KSS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Down on Low Sales
KSS - Free Report) posted soft third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Both the top and bottom lines declined year over year and the former fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Due to the recent volatile business trends, major macroeconomic headwinds and an unanticipated CEO transition, management withdrew its old view...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th
BRF (. BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days. A. O....
Here is What to Know Beyond Why AT&T Inc. (T) is a Trending Stock
T - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this telecommunications company have returned +13.2%, compared to...
First Majestic (AG) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Shares Dip
AG - Free Report) have declined since the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 9 cents in third-quarter 2022, which compared unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents mainly due to lower metal prices. The company had reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
BellRing Brands (BRBR) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
BRBR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.90%. A...
The Shyft Group (SHYF) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SHYF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.78%. A...
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HLNE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75.86%. A...
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Axonics (AXNX) This Year?
AXNX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Axonics Modulation Technologies is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1187 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
Can Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
GMAB - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
What Makes Lineage Cell (LCTX) a New Buy Stock
LCTX - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
HDSN - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 37.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $11.34 in the previous session. Hudson Technologies has gained 138.3% since the start of the year compared to the -9% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the -21% return for the Zacks Industrial Services industry.
Palo Alto (PANW) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y
PANW - Free Report) reported strong first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 83 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. The bottom line improved 50.9% from...
SM Energy (SM) Stock Up 6.3% Since Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
SM - Free Report) shares have gained 6.3% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3, after the closing bell. SM Energy’s third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77. The bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago earnings of 74 cents per share.
Here's What Could Help Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
