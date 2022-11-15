Read full article on original website
Unbeaten Rebels knock off No. 21 Dayton for third straight victory
EJ Harkless had a game-high 24 points and Keshon Gilbert added 16 as the Rebels (3-0) beat No. 21 Dayton 60-52 on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
tonyspicks.com
Indiana Hoosiers vs Xavier Musketeers 11/18/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The #12 Indiana Hoosiers will meet with the Xavier Musketeers in NCAAB action in Cintas Center, Xavier, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 6:00 PM ET. The Hoosiers won their first two matches, so they’re off to a strong start. With a victory versus the Musketeers, they will attempt to maintain their winning streak and record their first win away from home this year.
The Lima News
High school football: Allen East prepares to face Marion Local
HARROD — Marion Local. The mere mention of the football program at Maria Stein conjures up a lot of thoughts of excellence and dominance. The Flyers, with a trophy case full of state championship hardware, continued their winning ways this year as they have posted another undefeated regular season and have ripped through the postseason, outscoring opponents 137-3.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin suffers latest decommitment, loses pledge from 3-star ATH out of Ohio
Wisconsin is losing commitments from prospects in the 2023 recruiting class with a second player making the decision Thursday. This time, the decision comes from Collin Dixon, a 3-star ATH out of Tallmadge, Ohio. He shared his decision to reopen his recruitment after previously committing to the Badgers in June.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy High School seniors Allen, Mercer to play baseball for Ohio Dominican University
TROY — For the Ohio Dominican University baseball program, it is like cashing in twice. Troy High School senior pitchers Brian Allen and Trayce Mercer both made the decision to continue their baseball careers at the school located near Columbus. And Troy baseball coach Ty Welker expects both of...
columbusmessenger.com
Three Alder athletes sign to compete at college level
Three Jonathan Alder High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to compete at the college level. Eli Stoll will swim for The Ohio State University in Columbus starting this fall. OSU is a member of NCAA Div. I and competes in the Big 10 Conference. “I think my determination...
Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers to Withrow High School
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of the late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has enrolled at Withrow High School.
neosportsinsiders.com
OHSAA Football Regional Finals on Spectrum and Radio Network Preview Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs have reached the regional finals, and Spectrum will cover all 28 games this Friday and Saturday night. In addition, the OHSAA Radio Network has released its weekly playoff preview show. Football Regional Final Pairings: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/ohsaa-releases-football-regional-final-pairings-17 Football Playoff Coverage...
OHSAA announces football state semifinal bracket pairings for Nov. 25-26
The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football state semifinal bracket pairings for Nov. 25-26.
Fans of Dave Matthews Band ‘crash’ into Dayton
"You meet amazing people, from all walks of life. They don't care where you're from, what your background. You love Dave, Dave loves you."
Daily Advocate
Late season hole in one at White Springs
GREENVILLE — An unusually warm sunny fall day at White Springs Golf Club, Chip Fox from Piqua, a member at White Springs, had a “hole in one” Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 9. Chip played with Rick Jenkinson, Jeff Jenkinson and Steve Puterbaugh in a friendly but competitive golf match. The first 18 holes they played individual ball and the last 9 holes a 2 man scramble. Approaching hole 17, Chip had honors at the tee.
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Dayton to continue $500,000 renovations at Triangle Park
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has announced more renovations for Triangle Park after building a new dog park over the summer. In June of 2022, The City of Dayton built a new dog park at Triangle Park in the Deweese Neighborhood, just off Ridge Avenue. “This is a neighborhood where a lot […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio’s Deer Gun Hunting Season Begins Nov. 19
COLUMBUS – A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18. “Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”
dayton.com
Dayton connections you can find on TV this season
With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
dayton.com
Dayton’s new airline: Your questions answered about Avelo Airlines and the Dayton airport
A new low-cost airline will start to offer service early next year from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida. Avelo Airlines has four “bases” at airports in Wilmington, Delaware; New Haven, Connecticut; and Burbank, California; and Orlando. The company’s first flight took to the skies in April...
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
dayton247now.com
Dayton chicken restaurant to expand with two new locations in 2023
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The “best damn chicken in Gem City” is growing beyond its Kettering store to two new locations in the region. This will create new dining options along with new jobs. The newest locations, both slated to open their doors in 2023, will...
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
