Dayton, OH

tonyspicks.com

Indiana Hoosiers vs Xavier Musketeers 11/18/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The #12 Indiana Hoosiers will meet with the Xavier Musketeers in NCAAB action in Cintas Center, Xavier, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 6:00 PM ET. The Hoosiers won their first two matches, so they’re off to a strong start. With a victory versus the Musketeers, they will attempt to maintain their winning streak and record their first win away from home this year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Lima News

High school football: Allen East prepares to face Marion Local

HARROD — Marion Local. The mere mention of the football program at Maria Stein conjures up a lot of thoughts of excellence and dominance. The Flyers, with a trophy case full of state championship hardware, continued their winning ways this year as they have posted another undefeated regular season and have ripped through the postseason, outscoring opponents 137-3.
MARION, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin suffers latest decommitment, loses pledge from 3-star ATH out of Ohio

Wisconsin is losing commitments from prospects in the 2023 recruiting class with a second player making the decision Thursday. This time, the decision comes from Collin Dixon, a 3-star ATH out of Tallmadge, Ohio. He shared his decision to reopen his recruitment after previously committing to the Badgers in June.
MADISON, WI
columbusmessenger.com

Three Alder athletes sign to compete at college level

Three Jonathan Alder High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to compete at the college level. Eli Stoll will swim for The Ohio State University in Columbus starting this fall. OSU is a member of NCAA Div. I and competes in the Big 10 Conference. “I think my determination...
PLAIN CITY, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

OHSAA Football Regional Finals on Spectrum and Radio Network Preview Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs have reached the regional finals, and Spectrum will cover all 28 games this Friday and Saturday night. In addition, the OHSAA Radio Network has released its weekly playoff preview show. Football Regional Final Pairings: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/ohsaa-releases-football-regional-final-pairings-17 Football Playoff Coverage...
OHIO STATE
Daily Advocate

Late season hole in one at White Springs

GREENVILLE — An unusually warm sunny fall day at White Springs Golf Club, Chip Fox from Piqua, a member at White Springs, had a “hole in one” Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 9. Chip played with Rick Jenkinson, Jeff Jenkinson and Steve Puterbaugh in a friendly but competitive golf match. The first 18 holes they played individual ball and the last 9 holes a 2 man scramble. Approaching hole 17, Chip had honors at the tee.
WHITE SPRINGS, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Dayton to continue $500,000 renovations at Triangle Park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has announced more renovations for Triangle Park after building a new dog park over the summer. In June of 2022, The City of Dayton built a new dog park at Triangle Park in the Deweese Neighborhood, just off Ridge Avenue. “This is a neighborhood where a lot […]
DAYTON, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Ohio’s Deer Gun Hunting Season Begins Nov. 19

COLUMBUS – A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18. “Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Dayton connections you can find on TV this season

With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton chicken restaurant to expand with two new locations in 2023

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The “best damn chicken in Gem City” is growing beyond its Kettering store to two new locations in the region. This will create new dining options along with new jobs. The newest locations, both slated to open their doors in 2023, will...
DAYTON, OH

