ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Airy News

Playoff Preview: East Surry (2) vs. Monroe (7)

Luke Brown (20) intercepts Monroe’s quarterback for East Surry’s second pick of the game in last season’s third-round playoff game. East Surry’s Joshua Parker (32) prevents Monroe’s quarterback from scrambling during their third-round playoff game in 2021. JR Willoughby Photography. East Surry’s Folger Boaz (2)...
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte 49ers Pick New Head Football Coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers have selected a new head football coach. Francis “Biff” Poggi will replace Will Healy who was fired in October after a losing, 1-7 record for the season. Poggi is the associate head coach of the undefeated Michigan Wolverines. “We are extremely...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Radio Ink

WFNZ Launching New Afternoon Show

Radio One’s Charlotte sports station WFNZ (92.7 FM) is launching a new afternoon show with Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl. Bryant joins WFNZ after serving as a voice-over artist, producer and editor for ACC Digital Network in Charlotte. He hosted the college pre-game show “Kickoff Live” for ACC Digital Network and “Wes Got Range,” a lifestyle show focused on local athletes and food.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter

The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
bourbonveach.com

Southern Distilling Company

I was recently in Charlotte, North Carolina to do an event that benefitted the American Heart Association. I was hosted by the Southern Distilling Company of Statesville, North Carolina. I have been to the distillery before, in 2019, but they have grown quite a bit since my last visit. I was able to tour the distillery and experience its growth.
STATESVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino

Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead

The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

See Photos: Fire Destroys Shelby Business

SHELBY, N.C. — Officials say multiple fire stations responded to the fire, which broke out around midnight on Sam Lattimore Road. The Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue Department posted the pictures the following day, November 15th. The fire happened at Champion Automotive. Firefighters battled heavy fire and smoke to...
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Monroe approves incentives for up to $100M of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe appears to be positioning itself to land more investment from one of its top employers. At a special meeting on Monday, Monroe City Council approved incentives for Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which has long operated a large plant there. The incentives are tied to an investment under the codename Project Endurance that would reach up to $100 million over the next 10 years.
MONROE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy