A quick take on Syracuse’s 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome:. WHAT HAPPENED: For the first time in back-to-back seasons since 1960-61 and 1961-62, Syracuse lost consecutive games to its upstate rival, Colgate. The Raiders diced up the SU 2-3 zone, hitting 19 of 38 shots from downtown, many of them on open looks, and outrebounded the much larger Orange while racing out to a 14-point halftime lead. The Orange didn’t adjust in the second half, as Tucker Richardson shot 7 for 11 from downtown en route to a game-high 27 points. While much of the attention was on Syracuse’s lackluster defense, its offense was actually just as important of a storyline, as Syracuse shot just 38.7 percent from the field and 8 for 25 from beyond the arc. Faced with trying to rally to have a shot to win the game, Jim Boeheim predictably tightened his rotation, going with a three guard lineup of Symir Torrence (25 minutes), Judah Mintz (36) and Joe Girard (33) for large stretches of time. Also of note was Jesse Edwards barely touching the ball. His six shot attempts were dwarfed by Girard (15), Mintz (16) and Williams (12).

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO