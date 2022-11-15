Read full article on original website
2024 wide receiver Syair Torrence commits to Syracuse
Syair Torrence, a 2024 wide receiver from Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy, committed to Syracuse in a Twitter announcement on Wednesday afternoon. Torrence, the brother of Syracuse guard Symir Torrence, received an offer on March 3. Both the commitment and the offer were first reported by The Juice Online. Torrence’s...
Syracuse Orange v. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Prediction & Preview (11/19/22)
After a 38-3 loss last week to Florida State at home and on Senior Day, it’s safe to say Syracuse has hit the lowest point of their season. The bright side? The only place to go is up. That seems likely as the toughest stretch of SU’s schedule is...
After Colgate loss, former Syracuse guard preaches patience
For the first time in back-to-back seasons since 1960-61 and 1961-62, Syracuse lost consecutive games to its upstate rival, Colgate. The Raiders shot 19 of 38 from 3-point land, easily carving up an inexperienced Orange 2-3 zone. But there were many other concerning signs as SU dropped to 1-1 on the season.
Instant Juice: Syracuse 68, Colgate 80
A quick take on Syracuse’s 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome:. WHAT HAPPENED: For the first time in back-to-back seasons since 1960-61 and 1961-62, Syracuse lost consecutive games to its upstate rival, Colgate. The Raiders diced up the SU 2-3 zone, hitting 19 of 38 shots from downtown, many of them on open looks, and outrebounded the much larger Orange while racing out to a 14-point halftime lead. The Orange didn’t adjust in the second half, as Tucker Richardson shot 7 for 11 from downtown en route to a game-high 27 points. While much of the attention was on Syracuse’s lackluster defense, its offense was actually just as important of a storyline, as Syracuse shot just 38.7 percent from the field and 8 for 25 from beyond the arc. Faced with trying to rally to have a shot to win the game, Jim Boeheim predictably tightened his rotation, going with a three guard lineup of Symir Torrence (25 minutes), Judah Mintz (36) and Joe Girard (33) for large stretches of time. Also of note was Jesse Edwards barely touching the ball. His six shot attempts were dwarfed by Girard (15), Mintz (16) and Williams (12).
Quick Hits: Syracuse should feature Jesse Edwards more on offense
For the second year in a row, Syracuse lost a game to Colgate, this time dropping a 80-68 decision. Here are some quick hits from the game:. It seems that the Orange should probably pick one defense to work on in the hopes of becoming passable. No defensive tactic they employed in this game was particularly good, but practicing one exclusively should help.
3 takeaways from Syracuse’s 80-68 loss to Colgate
On Tuesday night, Syracuse hosted Colgate after losing to the Raiders last season for the first time since 1962. For the second straight year, Colgate dominated against Syracuse in the Dome, winning 80-68. Here are the key takeaways as the Orange fell to 1-1 on the season. Syracuse struggles to...
