Lexington, KY

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky-Michigan State revealed as most-watched game of young college basketball season

More than 2 million people watched as Michigan State took down No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday. The Spartan Wildcats matchup, which was televised on ESPN, was the most watched game of the 2022 season so far. It was a solid showing that garnered almost half a million more viewers than the next closest game which was the Duke-Kansas matchup with 1.56 million viewers. The MSU-Gonzaga contest pulled in a respectable 1.48 million viewers.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky

Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
98.7 WFGR

Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both

We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox56news.com

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods

Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Morning weather forecast: 11/18/22. Student makes threat against Dunbar High School. Yesterday a...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge

A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
DANVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Health Care: Major expansions improve treatment

Health care is one of Central Kentucky’s prime business clusters and area organizations are bustling with major building projects, embracing the latest innovations and increasing patient access for the region. Baptist Health Lexington has major expansions in the works. When it opens in 2024 along the I-64/I-75 corridor, Baptist...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOOD

Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. The Watch (which will likely become a Warning) will be in effect from Thursday morning to late Friday night. They say:. Total snow accumulations of...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday and Friday have been declared First Alert Weather Days due to our expected largest snowfall of the season for good portions of the viewing area. On Thursday we expect a strong cold front to move through Mid-Michigan. As that chilly air races eastward over the...
LANSING, MI
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County

UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
MADISON COUNTY, KY

