University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky-Michigan State revealed as most-watched game of young college basketball season
More than 2 million people watched as Michigan State took down No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday. The Spartan Wildcats matchup, which was televised on ESPN, was the most watched game of the 2022 season so far. It was a solid showing that garnered almost half a million more viewers than the next closest game which was the Duke-Kansas matchup with 1.56 million viewers. The MSU-Gonzaga contest pulled in a respectable 1.48 million viewers.
tonyspicks.com
South Carolina State Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats 11/17/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The South Carolina State Bulldogs will play against the 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET. South Carolina State enters this contest with a 0-3 record for the season. They make 12.0 turnovers per game and rack up 22.3 fouls as a team each game in basketball.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
tonyspicks.com
Illinois Fighting Illini vs Michigan Wolverines 11/19/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The #21 Illinois Fighting Illini will meet with the 3 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 12:00 PM ET. The Fighting Illini amassed a total of 4,021 yards this season. Illinois accumulated 15 aerial touchdowns and 12 ground touchdowns in terms of scoring touchdowns. Illinois...
aseaofblue.com
College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season many expected to see this year with the amount of talent they had taking the field. The poor results on the field have many wondering how much of this staff will still be here in 2023, and it looks like the answer could be a lot of change in Lexington.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Michigan State HC Tom Izzo says 2022 Wildcats are best Kentucky team he's seen
Tom Izzo has been around for a lot of Kentucky teams over the years, including that monster 2012 unit. Now seems like a good time to remind you Izzo has been coaching at Michigan State since 1983 as an assistant and 1995 as head coach. The Wildcats have won 3...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo shares appreciation for Dick Vitale ahead of Champions Classic game against Kentucky
Michigan is set to face off against No. 4 Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic tonight at 7 p.m. EST. The Spartans are a clear underdog in the matchup, but after a close bout with No. 2 Gonzaga, it is not looking like they will bow down to the task at hand.
Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both
We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
fox56news.com
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Morning weather forecast: 11/18/22. Student makes threat against Dunbar High School. Yesterday a...
Did You Know There is a Cryptid Con Happening in Kentucky This Weekend?
Crypto-enthusiasts unite at this unique convention. Kentucky is no stranger to legends of cryptids. From reports of sasquatch sightings to the Hopkinsville Goblins, there is no shortage of cryptid lore from the bluegrass state. But before we get into Cryptid Con, it's important to know what exactly cryptids are. Merriam-Webster...
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
Lansing area expected to get 4-7 inches of snow
On Thursday, a strong cold front is expected to move through mid-Michigan, bringing multiple rounds of Lake-Effect snow to the area.
lanereport.com
Health Care: Major expansions improve treatment
Health care is one of Central Kentucky’s prime business clusters and area organizations are bustling with major building projects, embracing the latest innovations and increasing patient access for the region. Baptist Health Lexington has major expansions in the works. When it opens in 2024 along the I-64/I-75 corridor, Baptist...
WOOD
Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning
The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. The Watch (which will likely become a Warning) will be in effect from Thursday morning to late Friday night. They say:. Total snow accumulations of...
WILX-TV
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday and Friday have been declared First Alert Weather Days due to our expected largest snowfall of the season for good portions of the viewing area. On Thursday we expect a strong cold front to move through Mid-Michigan. As that chilly air races eastward over the...
wymt.com
Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - What should have been a plane ride home from a football game, ended in tragedy. 50 years later, a documentary looks back on the crash that killed ten people and how it changed a community. November 17, 1972. It was the day Richmond stood still. 50...
KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County
UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
Comments / 0