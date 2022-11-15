ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

tonyspicks.com

Delaware Blue Hens vs Duke Blue Devils 11/18/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Delaware Blue Hens will meet with the #7 Duke Blue Devils in NCAAB action in Cameron Indoor Stadium, NC, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET. Last Monday night, non-Division I Wilmington DE was defeated by Delaware in a rout. In their first travel game of the year, the Blue Hens were unable to capitalize on that effort and fell to Air Force by four points despite being 1.5-point favorites.
DURHAM, NC
jmusportsnews.com

Can JMU Men’s Basketball Upset No. 1 North Carolina?

I ask myself this question every November and by March I’m usually a sad fan, but … is JMU men’s basketball good?. The Dukes are 4-0 and averaging 105.3 points per game. They’ve won every game by at least 26 points, including a road win against a decent Buffalo team. And no, the schedule of Valley Forge, Hampton, Buffalo, and Howard isn’t impressive, but the way the Dukes are playing is very impressive.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Jon Scheyer was well on his way to going back-to-back on No. 1 recruiting classes, until Kentucky snagged a commitment Monday from elite point guard DJ Wagner. That gave John Calipari the slight edge he needed to claim the top spot as the NCAA’s early signing period drew to a close Wednesday.
DURHAM, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
railfan.com

R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

NC environmental justice board to discuss wood pellet industry

North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting Thursday night in Raleigh to discuss concerns about the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The meeting comes as Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet maker, awaits state approval to expand its pellet plant in Ahoskie, in eastern North Carolina's Hertford County. Enviva has four plants in eastern and central North Carolina that process wood cut from local forests and ship it to Europe, where it's burned at power plants.
RALEIGH, NC

