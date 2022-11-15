Read full article on original website
tonyspicks.com
Delaware Blue Hens vs Duke Blue Devils 11/18/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Delaware Blue Hens will meet with the #7 Duke Blue Devils in NCAAB action in Cameron Indoor Stadium, NC, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET. Last Monday night, non-Division I Wilmington DE was defeated by Delaware in a rout. In their first travel game of the year, the Blue Hens were unable to capitalize on that effort and fell to Air Force by four points despite being 1.5-point favorites.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Soccer Falls to High Point in First Round of NCAA Tournament
The UNC men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end Thursday afternoon at Dorrance Field, falling to High Point 2-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. A pair of second-half goals were enough to see the Panthers through to the second round. Though Carolina outshot...
jmusportsnews.com
Can JMU Men’s Basketball Upset No. 1 North Carolina?
I ask myself this question every November and by March I’m usually a sad fan, but … is JMU men’s basketball good?. The Dukes are 4-0 and averaging 105.3 points per game. They’ve won every game by at least 26 points, including a road win against a decent Buffalo team. And no, the schedule of Valley Forge, Hampton, Buffalo, and Howard isn’t impressive, but the way the Dukes are playing is very impressive.
Unbeaten and unhappy, North Carolina can’t stay both for long. It’s one or the other.
The Tar Heels may be 3-0 and No. 1 in the country, but Hubert Davis and his players ran out of patience with their play after an unimpressive win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings
Jon Scheyer was well on his way to going back-to-back on No. 1 recruiting classes, until Kentucky snagged a commitment Monday from elite point guard DJ Wagner. That gave John Calipari the slight edge he needed to claim the top spot as the NCAA’s early signing period drew to a close Wednesday.
WRAL
Former NC State player charged with threatening current NC State coach
Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball packs on more talent with 4-star recruit Dennis Parker Jr.
On Nov. 9, NC State’s men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced that four-star prospect for the class of 2023 Dennis Parker Jr. signed with NC State's basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Parker Jr., a class of 2023 basketball player, recently made it official that he will be...
Kingsport Times-News
Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
Drake Maye remembers former fellow Charlotte area high school star Devin Chandler after tragic shooting
Chapel Hill, N.C. — News surrounding the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players is reverberating around the college football world. The players had forged many relationships through football, leaving a broad-reaching impact beyond the UVA campus. At Tuesday's media availability, UNC quarterback Drake Maye spoke about growing up...
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
Public company to relocate headquarters from Kansas to Raleigh area
The drone manufacturer AgEagle has multiplied its workforce in recent years.
railfan.com
R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
bpr.org
NC environmental justice board to discuss wood pellet industry
North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting Thursday night in Raleigh to discuss concerns about the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The meeting comes as Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet maker, awaits state approval to expand its pellet plant in Ahoskie, in eastern North Carolina's Hertford County. Enviva has four plants in eastern and central North Carolina that process wood cut from local forests and ship it to Europe, where it's burned at power plants.
