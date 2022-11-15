Read full article on original website
tonyspicks.com
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Alabama Crimson Tide 11/18/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Coleman Coliseum, AL on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 9:00 PM EDT. Jacksonville State enters this game with a season win-loss record of 1-1. They make 11.0 turnovers per game and 20.5 personal fouls collectively per night. Jacksonville...
Son of Former Alabama Player Set to Face Off Against Crimson Tide
The Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the Austin Peay Governors and a familiar face to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Tra Stover, Austin Peay defensive back, is the son of former Alabama wide receiver Nikita Stover who played under Nick Saban from 2006-08. Saban was made aware of this on Wednesday at...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban and Alabama want to reestablish the identity of Crimson Tide football
Alabama showed physicality in the second half for its victory over Mississippi. After watching his team play for each other last week, Nick Saban had one message in Wednesday’s presser. He and the Crimson Tide want to reestablish the identity of Alabama football. The program was built on toughness, excellence, commitment, pride, discipline, effort, and relentless competitors. Alabama has not played this way for a few years now, especially this season.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU
The UAB Blazers (5-5, 3-4 in C-USA) will travel to face the LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1 in SEC West) for a Week 12 non-conference college football matchup. The Blazers are coming off a Week 11 win over North Texas — a victory that ended their three-game losing streak. The...
universitystar.com
Texas State defeated by Jaguars, ineligible for bowl game
After a devastating 31-30 loss to the University of Louisiana-Monroe that featured a missed game-winning field goal by kicker Seth Keller last weekend, head coach Jake Spavital knew that the Bobcats needed to win the rest of its schedule for bowl game consideration. Despite the loss, one in which Texas...
WAAY-TV
Hartselle's Jack Smith signs with Arkansas; Huntsville's Natalie Chapuran signs with South Alabama
A pair of North Alabama athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. At Hartselle High School, star pitcher Jack Smith signed his NLI to play baseball for one of the best programs in the country at Arkansas. Smith is not only a star baseball player but also the starting quarterback for the Hartselle Tigers football team.
utv44.com
It took roughly five days for trash to be picked up at Ladd-Peebles after HBCU game
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Coast Challenge, an annual football game between HBCU schools was on Saturday and it took roughly five days to clean up all the trash left behind. There were also concerns from people who went to the game who said it took hours to...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DC Pete Golding nominated for college football’s top assistant award
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was nominated for the Broyles Award which honors college football’s top assistant coach. Golding is one of 51 other nominees in this year’s class, selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country. Golding is now in his fourth...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
vicksburgnews.com
Gofundme set up for Marvin Martin Jr.
The family of Vicksburg native Marvin Martin Jr. has set up a gofundme page for the athlete who suffered a injury in football practice in October. Martin, who is a sophomore on the University of South Alabama football team, collided with a fellow player during football practice and is now in paralysis state.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern Shore
The Eastern Shore in Baldwin County, Alabama is home to many amazing restaurants. You can find plenty of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican food is popular here as well! Let's take a look at some tasty Mexican restaurants in Daphne and Spanish Fort, Alabama.
3 Robertsdale men hospitalized after vehicle accident in Escambia County: FHP reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Robertsdale men are in the hospitalized after a vehicle accident on W. Nine Mile Road, early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At 6:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, a vehicle collision involving a silver Ford van and a red Ford pickup truck occurred at the intersection […]
Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
A movement in Mobile has men standing up against violence
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Gun violence in many cities across the Gulf Coast and the nation, for that matter, has become all too common. There is a movement now for men to stand up and stand against violence. Joining us this morning on the Red Couch, we have John Young calling on all men of […]
utv44.com
NBC 15 Reality Check: Prichard community may be without water soon
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Growing concerns over water in the Alabama Village Community in Prichard. We told you yesterday about how families there are at risk of losing their water due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Board officials say the infrastructure is more than 80 years old and if they don't shut the water off in that community, it will cost them more than $87,000 per month to continue pumping water there. Residents tell me access to water is a basic human need and they shouldn't have to suffer because of infrastructure issues.
