Oregon dominates Montana State despite loss of N’Faly Dante
The Oregon Ducks responded to a loss in dominating fashion with an 81-51 win over Montana State Tuesday night in
Brawl of the Wild game seeing historically high-ticket prices
In Montana, no sporting event generates more excitement than the annual college football game between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats.
5 Things You Need to Know About College Gameday in Bozeman
It's finally happening. After years of campaigning, ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Montana for one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football; Cat/Griz. Ladies and gentlemen, this has been a long time coming and is huge news for the state of Montana. Unless you're like my coworker, who hadn't heard of College Gameday until it was announced that they were coming to Bozeman, you most likely understand how big of a deal it is. The national attention both teams will receive on Saturday could result in improved recruiting and financial contributions. I think you get the point. It's a really big deal.
Fairfield Sun Times
ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus. “College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky...
Top 10 Things For ESPN College Gameday To Check Out In Bozeman.
Now that the world knows that ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Bozeman for The Brawl of the Wild, the question is, where should the crew from College Gameday hang out while they're here?. There are a ton of cool things to check out in Gallatin County, but what places...
MSU Officials Hoping Cat Griz Attendees Refrain From Spicy “Cat Griz Chant”
You know the chant I'm referring to. It ends with "Go Cats Go!" Considering the nationally televised coverage Bozeman will be receiving this Saturday, it's not an unreasonable request. It's not just the biggest football game in Montana; this Saturday we've got big-time company in the house. ESPN's College GameDay...
KULR8
ESPN announces College GameDay fan arrival times
BOZEMAN, Mont. - ESPN announced the fan arrival times College GameDay event during Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman Saturday. Arrival for College GameDay starts at 5 a.m. MT at the Dyche Field. The live show starts at 7 a.m. MT.
montanarightnow.com
Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild
BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
Fairfield Sun Times
ESPN College GameDay asks for local recommendations, tips to keeping warm in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay crew is asking for local recommendations and tips to keeping warm ahead of this weekend's Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman. "Heading to Bozeman for the first time and need some recommendations (including best ways to stay warm)," ESPN's Desmond Howard tweeted. "Whatcha got for me?"
NBCMontana
Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
NBCMontana
Fresh snowfall on the way!
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Wednesday through 12AM Thursday for the West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Fairfield Sun Times
Residents sue Bozeman over frat house
Loud parties, music and the sound of drinking games — these are some of the new sounds neighbors say now surround the 400 block of Garfield Street in a residential neighborhood near Montana State University in Bozeman after a fraternity moved in. A group of residents are suing the...
Traffic snarled on Bozeman Hill Monday morning
Traffic was snarled this morning on I-90 as a semi-truck is jackknifed and a pickup truck is on its side.
Multiple collisions with elk in Gallatin Gateway prompts MDT warning
Holly Pippel has been a Gateway resident for 25 years. She says there are many reasons elk are moving around so much causing accidents to occur on the highway.
montanarightnow.com
Shooting incident reported at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus
The following is a statement from Sen. Jon Tester, courtesy of his office:. “The news out of Fort Harrison today is deeply saddening, and I’m in touch with local VA officials and authorities on the ground. Mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing Montanans, and it’s clear that we need to make sure everyone—including frontline workers and veterans—are connected with the life-saving mental health care they need and deserve.”
UPDATE: Bozeman police identify man in ongoing investigation
Bozeman Police Department is looking to identify a man regarding an ongoing investigation. If you recognize this person, you can contact Detective Quinn Ellingson.
