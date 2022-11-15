ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

XL Country 100.7

5 Things You Need to Know About College Gameday in Bozeman

It's finally happening. After years of campaigning, ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Montana for one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football; Cat/Griz. Ladies and gentlemen, this has been a long time coming and is huge news for the state of Montana. Unless you're like my coworker, who hadn't heard of College Gameday until it was announced that they were coming to Bozeman, you most likely understand how big of a deal it is. The national attention both teams will receive on Saturday could result in improved recruiting and financial contributions. I think you get the point. It's a really big deal.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus. “College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

ESPN announces College GameDay fan arrival times

BOZEMAN, Mont. - ESPN announced the fan arrival times College GameDay event during Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman Saturday. Arrival for College GameDay starts at 5 a.m. MT at the Dyche Field. The live show starts at 7 a.m. MT.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk

MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
BIG SKY, MT
NBCMontana

Fresh snowfall on the way!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Wednesday through 12AM Thursday for the West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Residents sue Bozeman over frat house

Loud parties, music and the sound of drinking games — these are some of the new sounds neighbors say now surround the 400 block of Garfield Street in a residential neighborhood near Montana State University in Bozeman after a fraternity moved in. A group of residents are suing the...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Shooting incident reported at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus

The following is a statement from Sen. Jon Tester, courtesy of his office:. “The news out of Fort Harrison today is deeply saddening, and I’m in touch with local VA officials and authorities on the ground. Mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing Montanans, and it’s clear that we need to make sure everyone—including frontline workers and veterans—are connected with the life-saving mental health care they need and deserve.”
HARRISON, MT

