The Detroit Free Press

'Blue's Big City Adventure' director got his start filming Michigan bands

Warren native Matt Stawski went from filming local rock bands to directing a major feature film based on a classic children's TV series. Stawski is the director behind Paramount Plus's live-action animated film "Blue's Big City Adventure," released on the streaming service Friday. It's based on the Nickelodeon series "Blue's Clues & You!," a revival of the 1990s show "Blue's Clues," featuring a courageous animated dog and its owner pursuing clues and solving problems. The film centers...
