ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It

Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
Salon

"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
The Intercept

Jewish Israelis Smoke Weed Without Fear. Their Palestinian Neighbors Face Harsh Penalties.

In bars and cafes across Israel, the air is thick with cannabis smoke. For years, smoking weed has been socially permissible in Israel despite being technically illegal. Patio tables in cities like Tel Aviv are dotted with people openly rolling joints and lighting up without a second thought. Ironically, smoking pot is tolerated in more public places in Israel than in countries like Canada, where recreational cannabis is legal. In Israel’s trendy cafes and middle-class Jewish neighborhoods, police often turn a blind eye.
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
KEYT

Israel readies indictments in death of Palestinian-American

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army has moved toward the indictment of two commanders over the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American man who was dragged from a car, bound and blindfolded after being stopped at a checkpoint. The Israeli military statement on Thursday nonetheless played down the role of the two commanders in the death of Omar Assad, saying it was “not possible to establish a correlation” between their conduct and his abrupt death. Israel has come under criticism from human rights groups that say it rarely holds soldiers accountable for the deaths of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The case of Assad, who lived for four decades in the United States, has drawn intense international scrutiny.
maritime-executive.com

Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
The Jewish Press

Ra’am’s Mansour Abbas Warns Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount Will ‘Lead to War’

Mansour Abbas, chair of the Islamist Ra’am party, warned Thursday in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News that allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount will “lead to war.”. Mansour said he is worried about the incoming right-wing government of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, comprised...
BBC

Gaza: At least 21 killed in Jabalia refugee camp fire

At least 21 people - including 10 children - have been killed by a fire in a building in a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, a hospital director has told the BBC. The number of deaths at Jabalia refugee camp following the fire - which is now...
The Jewish Press

Palestinians: Why Are Attacks on Christians Being Ignored?

A series of violent incidents in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, and the nearby towns of Beit Jala and Beit Sahour, have left Christians worried about their safety and future under the Palestinian Authority (PA). Many Christians living in these communities are complaining that the Palestinian Authority is not doing...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Jewish Press

Diplomatic Invective: UN Takes Its War on Israel to Next Level

Every number of years, Israel’s adversaries at the UN undertake an initiative whose clear intention is to undermine the very legitimacy of the State of Israel. No one can forget the 1975 “Zionism is Racism” resolution in the UN General Assembly, which Ambassador Chaim Herzog famously tore up as he stood on the rostrum of that body. True, in 1991 the UN revoked the resolution, but it left its mark nonetheless. Trying to undermine Israel’s legitimacy remained a theme in global affairs years later; no one sought to undermine the legitimacy of France, Germany or Sweden.
The Jewish Press

Massive Burglary at IDF Military Base in Golan Heights

Several suspects from the Arab town of Tuba-Zangariye have been arrested by police in the wake of a massive robbery that took place overnight Friday at the IDF’s Tznobar military base, located near the town of Katzrin in the Golan Heights. The IDF confirmed that 73,000 rounds of ammunition...

Comments / 0

Community Policy