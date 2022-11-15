Read full article on original website
Soccer: Manchester United considering split with Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United of England's Premier League is considering contract termination and split with soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker made critical comments about the club in an unsanctioned interview.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Shakhtar seek €100m fee for Mykhailo Mudryk amid Arsenal, Man City, PSG interest
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Mudryk eyed by Arsenal,...
ESPN
No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says president
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules. Barca's accounts are "healthy" again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of €1.23 billion ($1.27 billion) and a budgeted profit of €274 million.
‘Like Fyre Festival’: World Cup fans’ shock at lacklustre Qatar accommodation
Video and images showing “luxury” World Cup fan accommodation in Qatar is drawing comparisons with the poor organisation and fraudulent advertising of Fyre Festival.“Fans’ rooms in Qatar,” posted @SportBible to Twitter on Tuesday, showing footage of basic white canvas tents lined up along a paved area.Inside, basic single beds and pine bedside tables could be seen, with mattresses wrapped in plastic and no other visible mod cons.Fans rooms in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/detQFVVkvR— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 15, 2022“#Fyrefestival vibes,” wrote one Twitter follower, alluding to the infamous 2017 “influencers’ festival” which left Instagram stars sleeping in emergency hurricane tents and eating...
World Cup 2022: Inside the USMNT's 'unbelievable' Qatar hotel on a $15B man-made island
DOHA, Qatar — The half-hour journey from the airport to the U.S. men's national teamWorld Cup base zips past skyscrapers and then snakes right, onto an exotic island that used to be sea. Upon arrival last weekend, USMNT players rode past marinas on The Pearl, Qatar’s most exclusive district....
Sadio Mane will miss Senegal’s ‘first games’ of the World Cup with injury
It’s not sounding great for Senegal star Sadio Mané’s chances of playing at the World Cup. Mané was forced out of Bayern Munich’s game against Werder Bremen last week with a fibula injury, putting his status for the World Cup in doubt. On Tuesday, Senegal federation board member Abdoulaye Sow offered an update on Mané. It wasn’t positive. “We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio because we have 25 players apart from Sadio,” Sow said in quotes published by the AP. “No one would have wanted it, but that’s what’s happened to us.” That’s “games,”...
BBC
Saint, Galactico, Welsh hero: The evolution of Wales captain Gareth Bale
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Trawl through the BBC Wales Today archives and you might...
Dusk has fallen on the Bitcoin Trust
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, traded Thursday at a record 42% discount to the underlying value of the bitcoin it holds. Why it matters: Many saving and investing platforms have been offering Grayscale crypto funds to customers who request exposure to digital assets. As the biggest U.S. investment fund to offer exposure to bitcoin, it would seem like a natural choice.
IGN
Elon Musk Reportedly Fires Entire Twitter Gaming Marketing Team Alongside 4400 Contracted Employees
Twitter is undergoing a ton of turmoil since Elon Musk completed his acquisition of the popular microblogging platform. Following the massive layoffs that saw several Twitter employees without a job, the company is now looking to rehire many of them who were let go without any prior notice. The layoffs...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: High-precision induction stove startup Impulse powers up with $20M Series A
Greetings on this fine Tuesday. There was a lot of news today, so I’m not going to waste time and instead will get right to what you came here for. — Christine. Taking telehealth’s temperature: Amazon is getting back into telehealth with Amazon Clinic, a marketplace for third-party virtual consultants that will initially launch in 32 states, Ingrid reports. Yes, we know it’s been a few short months since the delivery giant shut down its Amazon Care telehealth service, but as Ingrid writes, this is the company’s chance to provide care that may be a bit more complex for the corner drugstore, but not as necessary for what could be an expensive doctor’s visit.
