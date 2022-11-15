Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Maintain An Interest In Everton's Anthony Gordon
Chelsea remain interested in the signing of Everton winger Anthony Gordon, despite reports suggesting otherwise.
Yardbarker
Former Arsenal and Liverpool star to make history if appointed manager of English club
Championship side Wigan are reportedly set to appoint former Premier League star Kolo Toure as their new manager as the Leicester coach is ready to take the next step in his career. Toure has been working as a coach for the last five years alongside Brendan Rodgers at both Celtic...
Maluma Walked Out Of A World Cup Interview After Being Asked About Qatar Human Rights Violations
"This is what people say — this is what people think."
What to watch for when you are watching the World Cup: Essential reads for on and off the field
Whether you call it “soccer” or “football,” the beautiful game is enjoyed by fans around the world. And every four years, it is celebrated in a monthlong spectacle: the World Cup. This time around, proceedings will start on Nov. 20 in host nation Qatar – something...
Ecuador Fan In Qatar Hit With Angry Response After Making Money Taunt About VAR Call
An Ecuador supporter at the World Cup in Qatar was filmed taunting locals during Sunday's opening game of the tournament.
