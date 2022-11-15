Read full article on original website
Here's when to buy stocks as Wall Street warnings suggest a recession is imminent, according to Bank of America
Big drops in pending home sales, lumber prices, and global freight rates suggest the US economy is on the verge of a recession, BofA said.
US stocks gain ground, but still head for weekly losses
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Friday but are still heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104 points, or 0.3%, to 33,642 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.
IMF backs UK plan for $65 billion of budget tightening
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said she had spoken with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday to welcome his latest plan for 55 billion pounds ($65 billion) of budget tightening.
