Open Source: ‘Connor Strong’: Community raises money & hope for sheriff’s deputy recovery

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. deputy ambushed behind Sheriff’s office is stable while suspect is dead
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A deputy is in stable condition after being shot outside the Ross County Sheriff’s office in Chillicothe, while the suspect is dead. It happened at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Law enforcement reported that the deputy, who is Sergeant Eric Kocheran was shot in the...
Pipe beating blinds Columbus man in dispute with ex-fugitive, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former most wanted fugitive in central Ohio is under arrest again. Columbus police arrested Elvin Cannon on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault after he allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe, causing injuries so severe that he was left blind in one eye. Police say Cannon, 43, confronted […]
Columbus Humane offering reward after dog shot in the head, another decapitated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for two separate, violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened Monday morning on Butler Avenue between Safford Avenue and West Mound Street...
Settlement reached in Dr. Husel’s civil lawsuits with families of dead patients
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The law firm representing the families of patients of former Mount Carmel West Hospital doctor William Husel announced on Thursday they are settling the eight remaining lawsuits. Central Ohio law firm Leeseberg Tuttle said the settlement closes the remaining cases of 17 total civil cases filed by the firm on behalf […]
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
Ohio State medical student delivers own child
This couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older.
Women in Ohio accused of stealing numerous North Face coats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women accused of stealing coats from a store in Polaris Fashion Place in north Columbus. Police say surveillance video from Oct. 8 shows two women piling more than $2,600 worth of North Face coats into a shopping cart before walking out of the store without […]
City of Hilliard adds OSU Wexner Medical Center to $66 million recreation and wellness complex
HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Hilliard is leasing space in its planned $66 million recreation and wellness center to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Hilliard City Council approved the lease this week for the complex, which is part of a 125-acre community center campus planned on city-owned property west of […]
Sheriff: Reported shooting at Franklin Heights High School deemed false
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A false report of a shooting at Franklin Heights High School led to a heavy law enforcement response Wednesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The spokesperson with South-Western City Schools told 10TV that someone called in a threat to the Columbus Division of...
Authorities called to break up fight at Groveport Madison High School
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers from Groveport police and Madison Township police were called to Groveport Madison High School after a fight broke out in the school on Tuesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents from the school’s principal and Groveport PD, officers were called to the school at around 12:30 p.m. after a […]
I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m. The car was on the left […]
Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police use pepper spray after fight breaks out at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police used pepper spray at Groveport Madison High School after a fight broke out Tuesday following a verbal dispute. In a letter sent to parents, Groveport Madison Principal Duane Bland said the incident started shortly after students returned from a school trip to the Trades Expo.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Body Found Close to Ted Lewis Park
Circleville – Around 12:30 pm Circleville Police department was called to the scene of a body found by Ted Lewis park in Circleville. The body was found in the area of Highland Ave and Recreation drive by the train tracks. We are on scene, and police say that a...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving
RREACT Columbus hosts Thanksgiving dinner for people …. RREACT Columbus hosts Thanksgiving dinner for people in recovery. Two shot, including Ross County Sheriff’s deputy, …. A sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were shot outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Thursday. Widow struggles to make social security appointment.
Parents, teachers talk Reynoldsburg school time shifts
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg City School District said it has a plan to make sure every student will be learning in the classroom by January, but it comes with some major changes. All 8,000-plus students in the district have been taking turns learning online at home because of the bus driver shortage in the […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
Comments / 0