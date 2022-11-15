ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

capecod.com

Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham has acquired a property that will be used for developing affordable housing. The town and its Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees purchased a roughly 2.5 acre parcel of land on Main Street in West Chatham. The closing happened on November 7th.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

State Outlines Future for Canal Bridge Replacements

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation outlined the future of the replacements for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges during two virtual forums this week. Officials showcased potential designs ranging from familiar arches to minimal flat-topped roadway. Lead Engineer John Smith says they are trying to balance durability, cost...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Hyannis Road Work to Break for Thanksgiving

HYANNIS – From Monday to December 2, Huckins Neck Road in Hyannis will be closed to through traffic from Pleasant Pines Avenue to Phinney’s Lane as work continues on Barnstable’s sewer expansion project. Homes and businesses will remain accessible, according to town officials. The closures were run...
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

MassDOT Unveiling Potential Canal Bridge Designs

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation unveiled potential replacement designs for the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges at a meeting on Tuesday. Potential designs include an arch similar to existing structure, cable-staying towers at the canal’s edges, and a flat-topped concrete style—each with their own pros and cons.
BOURNE, MA
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Nauset High School Renovation Project Looks for Additional $38M

EASTHAM – Voters in the Nauset Regional School District will decide whether to approve another $38,100,000 million for the high school’s renovation project. The original budget set and approved by voters in the school’s district in 2020 was about $132 million. Record economic inflation rates as well...
EASTHAM, MA
Boston Globe

Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million

A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
NEWTON, MA
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12

A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
CBS Boston

More homeless in Kingston hotel, reversing Baker's work on permanent housing

KINGSTON - The number of homeless people being housed in a hotel in Kingston has grown in the last two weeks to roughly 200. It likely means that the governor-elect, Maura Healey, will have to deal with a problem that has long perplexed her predecessors: the practice of using hotels to house the homeless. In more than two weeks, two babies have been born and brought home to the Baymont hotel, five children have enrolled in Kingston schools, and there is no near term plan to place the residents elsewhere. "The challenge they're having is it's expensive, there's a...
KINGSTON, MA
capecod.com

Baker Vetoes Nuclear Decommissioning Group

PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the creation of a special commission that would have studied the economic and environmental effects of decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Baker explained his decision in a written statement when he signed off on a recently passed $3.76 billion spending bill. “I...
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich

HARWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet off a roof in Harwich. It happened about 2 PM at a residence on Braddock Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide...
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Elderly woman missing in Harwich found safe

HARWICH – There was a large search underway for a missing elderly woman in Harwich Wednesday morning The woman went missing from the Miles Street / Bank Street area between 3 AM and 6 AM. She had been described as approximately 5’2”, 142 lbs. last seen wearing a black coat, black or brown slippers and carrying a tote bag and black purse. The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called out to assist in the search.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Sandwich Police utilize emergency notification system in attempt to locate motorist having medical emergency

SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Tuesday night, the Sandwich Police Department sent out an Emergency alert via phone, text and e-mail requesting public assistance in helping locate an individual in a vehicle that was having a medical emergency. This was a legitimate message from the Sandwich Police Department, requesting assistance with an emergency.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Mural Dedicated to Falmouth Woman Complete

FALMOUTH – A mural celebrating the life of a young Falmouth woman and raising awareness for domestic violence has been completed. Located along the Shining Sea Bikeway, the mural is dedicated to Kianna Paige Barrows, who was killed earlier this year. Artist Julia Gazzara worked with the Barrows family...
FALMOUTH, MA

