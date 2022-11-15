Read full article on original website
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
The Lady of the Dunes identified as woman with Michigan tiesAuthor Ed AndersonMichigan State
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
capecod.com
Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing
CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham has acquired a property that will be used for developing affordable housing. The town and its Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees purchased a roughly 2.5 acre parcel of land on Main Street in West Chatham. The closing happened on November 7th.
capecod.com
State Outlines Future for Canal Bridge Replacements
BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation outlined the future of the replacements for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges during two virtual forums this week. Officials showcased potential designs ranging from familiar arches to minimal flat-topped roadway. Lead Engineer John Smith says they are trying to balance durability, cost...
capecod.com
Hyannis Road Work to Break for Thanksgiving
HYANNIS – From Monday to December 2, Huckins Neck Road in Hyannis will be closed to through traffic from Pleasant Pines Avenue to Phinney’s Lane as work continues on Barnstable’s sewer expansion project. Homes and businesses will remain accessible, according to town officials. The closures were run...
capecod.com
MassDOT Unveiling Potential Canal Bridge Designs
BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation unveiled potential replacement designs for the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges at a meeting on Tuesday. Potential designs include an arch similar to existing structure, cable-staying towers at the canal’s edges, and a flat-topped concrete style—each with their own pros and cons.
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
capecod.com
Nauset High School Renovation Project Looks for Additional $38M
EASTHAM – Voters in the Nauset Regional School District will decide whether to approve another $38,100,000 million for the high school’s renovation project. The original budget set and approved by voters in the school’s district in 2020 was about $132 million. Record economic inflation rates as well...
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12
A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
More homeless in Kingston hotel, reversing Baker's work on permanent housing
KINGSTON - The number of homeless people being housed in a hotel in Kingston has grown in the last two weeks to roughly 200. It likely means that the governor-elect, Maura Healey, will have to deal with a problem that has long perplexed her predecessors: the practice of using hotels to house the homeless. In more than two weeks, two babies have been born and brought home to the Baymont hotel, five children have enrolled in Kingston schools, and there is no near term plan to place the residents elsewhere. "The challenge they're having is it's expensive, there's a...
capecod.com
Baker Vetoes Nuclear Decommissioning Group
PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the creation of a special commission that would have studied the economic and environmental effects of decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Baker explained his decision in a written statement when he signed off on a recently passed $3.76 billion spending bill. “I...
Commission works to change Massachusetts state seal shows indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword
The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto.
capecod.com
Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich
HARWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet off a roof in Harwich. It happened about 2 PM at a residence on Braddock Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide...
capecod.com
Updated: Elderly woman missing in Harwich found safe
HARWICH – There was a large search underway for a missing elderly woman in Harwich Wednesday morning The woman went missing from the Miles Street / Bank Street area between 3 AM and 6 AM. She had been described as approximately 5’2”, 142 lbs. last seen wearing a black coat, black or brown slippers and carrying a tote bag and black purse. The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called out to assist in the search.
capecod.com
Sandwich Police utilize emergency notification system in attempt to locate motorist having medical emergency
SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Tuesday night, the Sandwich Police Department sent out an Emergency alert via phone, text and e-mail requesting public assistance in helping locate an individual in a vehicle that was having a medical emergency. This was a legitimate message from the Sandwich Police Department, requesting assistance with an emergency.
capecod.com
Mural Dedicated to Falmouth Woman Complete
FALMOUTH – A mural celebrating the life of a young Falmouth woman and raising awareness for domestic violence has been completed. Located along the Shining Sea Bikeway, the mural is dedicated to Kianna Paige Barrows, who was killed earlier this year. Artist Julia Gazzara worked with the Barrows family...
This Martha’s Vineyard Mansion for Sale Is an $18 Million Oasis
During the summer, Martha’s Vineyard is one of the best places to spend the day. Many love taking island tours, riding the flying horses' carousel, or relaxing on the beach. What about the housing on the island? Looking for a new place to call home: consider checking out this mansion in Martha's Vineyard.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to pay them a visit soon.
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
