Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch
Aldis Hodge is a 36-year-old American actor known for various roles like in the TNT series Leverage (2008-2015), Straight outta Compton(2015), and most recently, 2022’s DC Black Adam. If you didn’t immediately recognize this actor, you need a refresher because he’s been on our screens for most of his life.
TVOvermind
What makes Netflix’s “Dahmer- Monster” conflicting?
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Netflix’s new true-crime show about last century’s most notorious serial killer, sex offender, and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer. He murdered over 17 boys and young men, and his crimes are among the most horrific in history.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: How It Ends
Two main story elements tend to fight for dominance in this movie, and, to be fair. They’re the two that people should be focusing on since Will’s attempt to gain Tom’s approval and blessing to marry Tom’s daughter is one of the two. The other is the strange, unknown seismic event that knocks out power and communication across the country and prompts Will to join Tom as they make their way from Chicago to Seattle in an attempt to find Samantha, Tom’s daughter, who is pregnant with her and Will’s baby. So, in all honesty, the story does start out with the deck stacked against Will just a bit since there’s a story with an expensive motorboat that has caused Tom to disapprove of Will. So trying to imagine the idea of trying to ask for Tom’s blessing while keeping the secret that Sam is pregnant means that Will is already back into a corner before things even start. But the fact that Will is in Chicago when the event happens, it’s not too surprising that he and Tom are the ones to go searching for Sam.
TVOvermind
5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Best Man:The Final Chapters
The Best Man: The Final Chapters is the final installment in The Best Man franchise, and we’re sad that this is the last time we’ll see some of our favorite characters on screen together. Creator Malcolm D Lee is bringing back the story of this group of successful African-American friends almost a decade after The Best Man Holiday (2013). This new show will be airing on Peacock TV. And although it will be a limited series, we are happy we’re getting this much after ten years.
TVOvermind
Who is Jeffrey Dean Morgan? Five Things You Didn’t Know About the Actor
You’d probably have missed him in the past roles, but not as Negan in AMC’s The Walking Dead. That man is Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who has become a household name for his remarkable acting in the last decade. Despite the competition for a top spot, if one actor has confirmed he’s built for virtually any role or genre, it’s Morgan. While we’ve seen many stars having a preference for featuring in specific types of movies or shows, Morgan’s adaptability to different far-flung characters is more than astonishing. Since his 1991 acting debut, he has been featured in numerous films and series, warming up his way to the hearts of movie lovers globally. One would think that spending so long in the industry would be taking a toll on his interest in acting by now, but, judging by the number of works in the pipeline, it appears he’s gaining momentum. Other than his demonstrable acting, check out the facts you probably didn’t know about Morgan.
TVOvermind
Alan Rickman’s Private Journals Detail Cancer Battle Amid Harry Potter Series
Alan Rickman is a legend. Among the most talented actors of all time, he will forever be remembered for his genius portrayal of every character he embraced. He will, perhaps, be remembered most for his role as Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise. Alan Rickman played this role to perfection. As an avid reader, it’s easy to see Alan Rickman as the character. He’s even more Snape than Snape was in the books. His expressions. His voice. The way he used his body and his face to emulate the disdain Snape lives with – disdain we did not know really loved and sadness being masked into pain and hurt until the very end.
TVOvermind
Tim Burton Explains Why He Probably Won’t Be Working For Disney In The Near Future
Tim Burton is back with the Netflix mini-series, Wednesday, which follows the popular Addams Family character whose trying to master her psychic ability, all while trying to navigate a killing spree that’s haunting the town and the legacy of her parents. Though no reviews have hit for the Netflix exclusive, the trailer shows a promising return to form for the Edward Scissorhands filmmaker. Burton’s last feature didn’t particularly do so hot at the box office, as Dumbo was a surprisingly flat release that made less than $350 million worldwide. Despite Burton’s name attached to the live-action remake, Dumbo never captured Burton’s unique and darkly eccentric style.
TVOvermind
Difference Between 911 and 911 Lone Star
While there has always been an excessive amount of police, medical, and emergency service drama series, one of the most exciting and intense series of the such in recent years came from American Horror Story and Glee creator Ryan Murphy in the form of 911, his first responder drama series. Anyone, even those such as myself that watch such drama series, knows that there are too many similar shows, but what Ryan Murphy did has separated itself from the others like it and before it. 911 has separated itself, not only as it came from Ryan Murphy but also because it took a different approach in various ways compared to the other series its been compared to. Below, we’ve detailed the two 911 series by Ryan Murphy, 911 and 911 Lone Star, and the differences between the two, still somewhat new series to the emergency procedural drama genre.
TVOvermind
The Beloved Looney Tunes Characters – Ranked
The Warner Bros Studio created the American animated TV show Looney Tunes. Over the years, three different versions of this program have been released to the public. The first classic, “Looney Tunes the Show,” which ran from 1930 through 1969, immediately shot to fame in animation. Warner Bros chose to make the second show in 1970 after noticing the hype of the previous one; it proved to be equally successful and ended in 1999. Finally, the current series, “Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies,” is a blockbuster! And commenced in the year 2000.
TVOvermind
Should There Be a Black Panther 3?
It’s important to note that whatever’s going to be said in this article is opinion and that if there is a Black Panther 3 to be made, then it’s going to happen, no matter what it said. But on that note, let’s say that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kind of makes a bold statement that is tough to capitalize on since it would appear that this idea is repeating an ideal that has lasted throughout a couple of movies and even a streaming episode on Disney+ where Okoye shouts it before being killed by a zombified Scarlet Witch. Okay, we get it. Wakanda Forever, a proud nation, will always be there and will always be defended by a culture that hasn’t had to interact with the world to the outside world and yet will gladly downplay it as being somehow lesser because of the lack of technological advancements. That’s kind of like a gifted individual looking down on someone that’s worked their butt off for what they have rather than admitting that everyone moves at a pace that’s comfortable for their needs.
TVOvermind
Where Season 4 of Titans Seems to be Going So Far
Titans, one of the more significant efforts on the DC Comics characters brought to live-action adaptations, along with Doom Patrol, both on HBO Max and releasing new seasons now and in the coming weeks, has been reaching into an unpredicted future. DC has made numerous efforts to create beloved live-action adaptations to compete with the MCU’s wonderfully entangled worlds and characters. However, before the HBO Max series migrated over from the DC Universe streaming service, it was still one of the better adaptations from Warner Bros and DC Comics, although it isn’t connected to the DCEU, newly changed to the DCU. While hiring James Gunn as the head of the newly changed DCU has had no direct influence on Titans, so far, Season 4 of the show has only premiered its earliest episodes and has already shown where the series may be headed. Below, we’ve detailed the HBO Max DC Comics series Titans, specifically where season 4 of Titans seems to be going.
TVOvermind
Andy Serkis Explains Why He Isn’t Returning To Venom 3
It was recently announced that writer/director Kelly Marcel would be helming the latest (and reportedly final) chapter in the Venom saga. Fresh off of doing Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it was somewhat of a surprise that Andy Serkis didn’t return to finish off the series. It’s not particularly uncommon for multiple directors to step into a franchise, but it is interesting when another is confirmed to take over the reins over a previous regime.
TVOvermind
Classic Mismatch: Namor vs. Thanos
There was an explanation given during the rise of Infinity War as to why the MCU wasn’t taking more of its cues from the comics that had spawned the franchise, and one of the most basic answers was that the desire wasn’t to tell the same story once again. There’s some merit to this thought, even if it’s not quite the blanket explanation that many would accept since it needs to be remembered that many of those who have watched the MCU since its infancy has never picked up a single Marvel comic and therefore don’t know the stories. But getting past that, wondering why certain characters haven’t been kept the same is kind of tough since it feels as though the MCU looked at the comics and shrugged their collective shoulders before redesigning various characters in ways that kept the core of who they are, but changed them in ways that a lot of fans have seen fit to question, and others have decided to accept in the name of…well, in the name of reasons. But some changes still don’t change the outcome since a battle between Thanos and Namor, who was finally given an appearance in the MCU, would likely produce the same result.
TVOvermind
Chloe Grace Moretz’s Family Guy Meme Changed Her Life
When Chloe Grace Moretz chose to go into the acting profession, she knew it would come with challenges. No profession is easy through and through, and that is especially true of acting. She’s an artist who is showing her work to millions, and with that comes harsh criticism and hurtful words. Some argue that she put herself out there and she has to deal with that as a personal choice, and others argue that no one should be so cruel. The 25-year-old actress is speaking out about how she’s developed body dysmorphia as a result of being famous and the Chloe Grace Moretz Family Guy meme, and it’s an important conversation.
‘Five Days at Memorial’ co-creator Carlton Cuse on how the Hurricane Katrina drama ties into the coronavirus pandemic [Exclusive Video Interview]
The Apple TV+ limited series “Five Days at Memorial” focuses on the deadly aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, specifically the events that happened at Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans, where 45 bodies were discovered in the days following the natural disaster. But while the series is a fact-based retelling of the systemic failures that led to the 2005 tragedy at Memorial, it’s hard to watch “Five Days at Memorial” and not connect it with the government response to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. “Oh, I mean, it was totally related,” co-creator and Emmy winner Carlton Cuse tells Gold Derby in an...
TVOvermind
Tulsa King: Go West Old Man-Recap
What to say about this new series on Paramount+? Well, it’s actually a little more interesting than it might appear at first since Stallone still plays a decent part as a mob character that went away for 25 years to protect his boss and is now out and ready to get on with his life. As one could kind of expect, his wife divorced him, his daughter hasn’t spoken to him in years, and his mob contacts are ready and willing to send him out of town to take care of town, which is well away from the main action.
TVOvermind
The First Official Trailer For John Wick: Chapter 4 Has Been Released
March 24, 2023, is approaching fast. Originally, John Wick: Chapter 4 had a release date of May 21, 2021, but this was when the coronavirus pandemic greatly impacted Hollywood. The date shifted over to May 27, 2022, but in fears of COVID still being a major problem, plus Keanu Reeves’ commitment to Matrix Resurrections, the studio had no choice but to push it back to March 24, 2023. Now, as we’re less than six months away from the release date, a full trailer of the fourth installment has been released, and it’s surely promising a bloody and wildly entertaining thrill ride that dares to top its predecessors.
TVOvermind
Dave Bautista Found Daniel Craig To Be Much Happier On Glass Onion Than James Bond
Back in 2015, Daniel Craig made his feelings known regarding playing James Bond clear in his interview with Time Out London when asked about doing another Bond movie, “Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.” Now Craig would eventually sign up to do No Time Die, and that officially became his final time as the iconic character. Daniel Craig would eventually explain his reasoning for his statement, as the role took a toll on him both mentally and physically, which contributed to his wanting to be done with James Bond.
Comments / 0