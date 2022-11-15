ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

‘We’re playing with house money’: Hershey boys soccer tops Cathedral Prep to advance to first state championship game

Ahead of the Hershey boys soccer state semifinal game against Cathedral Prep, Trojans head coach Andrew Maya said he was hoping to make the contest “boring.”. His team was able to dull the game down on Wednesday evening at Westmont Elementary in Johnstown, using a pair of late scores to win the semifinal 2-0 and advance to the first-ever state championship game in program history.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver

The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down

The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Troegs voted ‘Best Brewery Tour’ in national readers’ contest

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces that its guided tour has been voted “Best Brewery Tour” in America by readers of USA Today. For the second consecutive time, the Hershey-based brewery has won the top spot in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards conducted by USA Today, the largest local-to-national digital media organization in the country, a press release said.
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

What is a triple dip la nina and what does this mean for winter?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One of the first things we consider when putting together our annual winter weather forecast is the Pacific Ocean current, and for the first time this century we will experience a rare triple dip la nina. So what is it, and what does it mean for this upcoming winter? According to meteorologist Steve Travis from the national weather service in state college, a triple dip la nina doesn’t happen very often, “this is pretty rare, we haven’t seen many triple dip la ninas in the last 50 years, I think there have only been two”
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Wintry Mix Develops Late In The Day: CBS21 Meteorologist Steve Knight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today is a CBS 21 WEATHER WATCH DAY as a wintry mix develops late in the day into the evening. Areas north and west of Harrisburg will see some rain/snow mix with higher elevations north and west of I-81 seeing some slushy accumulations of 1-2 inches. This mix will be mainly plain rain in most locations, especially as the evening goes on and temperatures warm. It will be a good soaking rain, with most spots picking up about 1/2" before it wraps up early tomorrow morning.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Bajwa Convenience Store, on Brookwood Street in Dauphin County sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off. The retailer will also receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket, according to PA lottery. The scratch-off ticket sold belonged to the $1,000,000 Cash Corner$, a $20 ticket...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy